Tribe demolishes Dershowitz for claim Trump can do no wrong: ‘He’s selling out for attention’
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe excoriated his former colleague Alan Dershowitz’s argument that President Donald Trump’s conduct cannot be impeachable without specific crimes.
“We’ve got a president who was shaking down a foreign government for his own benefit, for his own re-election. He was using taxpayer money to do it,” said Tribe. “He is engaged in the kind of abuse that Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, any of our framers would have said requires that we end the presidency, especially when the abuse goes to meddling in the next election. And when Alan Dershowitz or anybody, although I don’t know anybody else who really does it, comes up and says, well, it’s an abuse but it’s not a crime or crime-like, and therefore we can’t remove him for it. That really — that’s disgusting. There is no basis in the Constitution or in our history for that.”
“It means that if Abraham Lincoln had said, oh, hell, let the South go, or give it to some — let’s give it to France, that wouldn’t have been a crime, but surely it would been impeachable. Alan in his own book — his own book gives the example, if Trump decided to give Alaska back to Putin, that might be terrible, but it wouldn’t be impeachable. Well, that is just BS. And I think it’s really sad that the country pays attention to these ludicrous arguments. They wouldn’t pay attention but for the fact that he is star on Fox News and he used to do a lot of criminal defense work. That’s fine, and he was a great teacher, and he used to be a good colleague. But right now he’s selling out, basically, selling out, I don’t think for money, but just for attention.”
Watch below:
CNN
Tribe demolishes Dershowitz for claim Trump can do no wrong: ‘He’s selling out for attention’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe excoriated his former colleague Alan Dershowitz's argument that President Donald Trump's conduct cannot be impeachable without specific crimes.
"We've got a president who was shaking down a foreign government for his own benefit, for his own re-election. He was using taxpayer money to do it," said Tribe. "He is engaged in the kind of abuse that Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, any of our framers would have said requires that we end the presidency, especially when the abuse goes to meddling in the next election. And when Alan Dershowitz or anybody, although I don't know anybody else who really does it, comes up and says, well, it's an abuse but it's not a crime or crime-like, and therefore we can't remove him for it. That really — that's disgusting. There is no basis in the Constitution or in our history for that."
CNN
Angry Alan Dershowitz goes off on ‘two bullies’ Anderson Cooper and Jeff Toobin when confronted with his hypocrisy
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz went on the defensive as Cooper and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin confronted him with his prior statements that impeachment doesn't require a criminal act for President Bill Clinton — which he now says is required for President Donald Trump.
"Back then you said that it certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president, who abuses trust, and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime," said Cooper.
"Well, that's true. You don't need a technical crime. That's my position today," said Dershowitz. "I've said right from the beginning you need criminal-like behavior akin to bribery and treason."
Breaking Banner
Trump is counting on Americans not watching and being too stupid to understand impeachment: Ex-White house aide
During a panel discussion about the recent decision by Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to hide much of the impeachment from the American people. It flies in the face of Republicans saying they wanted to follow the "Clinton model" of impeachment.
Trump left the country the night before the impeachment proceedings were slated to begin. He refused to say a word to reporters, who he normally answers questions from when headed to board Marine One.
Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart explained that in theory, a president would want to do something huge and important to distract from the impeachment. Trump, however, has a tendency to take any progress and blow it with a tweet.