Troops fire tear gas as migrants try to storm into Mexico
Hundreds of Central Americans from a new migrant caravan tried to force their way into Mexico Monday by crossing the river that divides the country from Guatemala, prompting the National Guard to fire tear gas.
The Central Americans, from the so-called “2020 Caravan” of around 3,500 undocumented migrants, gathered on the Guatemalan side of the Suchiate River at dawn, demanding migration authorities let them continue their journey to the United States.
When authorities did not immediately respond, the migrants began fording the river, which is shallow this time of year.
Mexican troops fired tear gas in an attempt to force them back. Scores of migrants, many with cloths tied around their faces to protect them from the tear gas, pelted the military police guarding the river with large stones, as the latter sheltered behind riot shields.
“Let us through! Put your hands on your hearts,” shouted a Honduran migrant named Jorge, who was traveling with his wife and two young children.
“They’re trying to trick us. They tell us to register (with the authorities), but then they deport us,” said another migrant, Tania, who has been with the caravan since it formed last week in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, around 650 kilometers (400 miles) away.
“We got desperate because of the heat. It’s been exhausting, especially for the children,” Honduran migrant Elvis Martinez, 33, told AFP on the Guatemalan side of the border as he prepared to ford the river.
“I’m asking (Mexican President Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador to consider his conscience” and let the migrants through, he added.
But Lopez Obrador’s government faces intense pressure to do just the opposite from President Donald Trump, who last year threatened to impose steep tariffs on Mexico if it did not do more to stop a surge of undocumented Central Americans arriving at the US-Mexican border.
Angola vows to bring back billionaire Isabel dos Santos over graft claims
Angolan prosecutors vowed on Monday to use "all possible" means to bring back Isabel dos Santos, the former president's billionaire daughter, after thousands of leaked documents revealed new allegations she siphoned off hundreds of millions in public money.
Dubbed Africa's richest woman, dos Santos is accused of using her father's backing to plunder state funds from the oil-rich but impoverished southern African country and -- with the help of Western consulting firms -- move the money offshore.
She stopped living in Angola after her authoritarian father Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled the country for nearly 40 years, stepped down in 2017 for his anointed successor Joao Lourenco.
‘Embarrassingly incompetent’: NAACP official scolds Kellyanne Conway who can’t explain Trump’s diss of MLK Day
Sherrilyn Ifill, who serves as president of the NAACP Defense Fund, on Monday lashed out at presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway after she could not explain what President Donald Trump was doing to mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"He's preparing for Davos," Conway said in a Monday morning interview, "and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity."
"What an embarrassingly incompetent answer," Ifill later told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell. "There's is no answer that she can give that would be acceptable because he's doing nothing to commemorate MLK Day, and frankly, it would be hypocritical if he tried to do that."
George Conway agrees with assessment mocking Trump’s impeachment defense: ‘Reads as though it was written by a ninth-grader’
President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team has issued a six-page response to the House's 111-page indictment. It was immediately panned by experts. Attorney George Conway, who once won a unanimous ruling in a U.S. Supreme Court case he argued, pointed to a Washington Post opinion piece that blasted the short document and called the Post's commentary "entirely correct."