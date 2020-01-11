Trump addresses the people of Iran: ‘I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my presidency’

President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed the people of Iran on via his Twitter account.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you,” Trump claimed, despite imposing sanctions after ending the nuclear agreement that have been devastating for the people of Iran.

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” Trump said, take a far different tone than he uses for protesters in his own country.

In addition to posting his message in English, he also posted it in Persian.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020