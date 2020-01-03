Trump administration briefed Israel on the Suleimani attack before it briefed Congress: report
Speaking on Israel’s Channel 13, journalist Barak Ravid said that the “United States informed Israel” about the operation in Iraq to kill Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Suleimani “a few days ago.” Additionally, The Los Angeles Times reports that an “Israeli army officer with knowledge of Israeli military assessments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he did not have permission to speak to reporters,” said that the attack that killed Suleimani “did not come as a surprise.”
Also noteworthy is a Friday tweet from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who revealed that he discussed the attack with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a means to “protect American lives.”
“I emphasized that de-escalation is the United States’ principal goal,” Pompeo wrote.
Trump has been thinking of assassinating Qassim Soleimani for months: report
When he was running for president, Donald Trump had no clue who Qassim Soleimani was, but for months he has been thinking about assassinating the Iranian general, according to a new report.
"Last summer, as Iranian forces shot down an American drone, taunted oil tankers in the Gulf and threatened U.S. personnel in Iraq, President Donald Trump was presented with a series of options to respond," McClatchy reported Friday. "It was at this time that administration officials first began considering killing Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, according to three sources familiar with the deliberations."
Pentagon officials say threats from Iranian military leader killed by Trump ‘did not appear to be imminent’: NYT
Some officials at the Department of Defense are throwing cold water on President Donald Trump and his administration's claims that the late Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani posed an imminent threat to American citizens.
The New York Times reports that these officials say they are unaware of any plots being hatched by Suleimani that were particularly noteworthy at the time of his death.
