Trump administration briefed Israel on the Suleimani attack before it briefed Congress: report

Speaking on Israel’s Channel 13, journalist Barak Ravid said that the “United States informed Israel” about the operation in Iraq to kill Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Suleimani “a few days ago.” Additionally, The Los Angeles Times reports that an “Israeli army officer with knowledge of Israeli military assessments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he did not have permission to speak to reporters,” said that the attack that killed Suleimani “did not come as a surprise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also noteworthy is a Friday tweet from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who revealed that he discussed the attack with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a means to “protect American lives.”

“I emphasized that de-escalation is the United States’ principal goal,” Pompeo wrote.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and I discussed the decisive defensive action @realDonaldTrump employed in Baghdad to protect American lives. I emphasized that de-escalation is the United States’ principal goal. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Read the full report over at The Los Angeles Times.