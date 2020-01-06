Quantcast
Trump administration violates agreement by blocking Iranian foreign minister from addressing UN Security Council

17 mins ago

According to a report from Foreign Policy, the Trump administration is barring Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif from entering the United States to address the United Nations Security Council about the US targeted killing of Iran’s top military official in Iraq.

According to Foreign Policy, the move is a violation of a 1947 headquarters agreement requiring Washington to permit foreign officials into the country to conduct U.N. business.

Trump’s aides are scared of John Bolton’s secret notes: report

50 mins ago

January 6, 2020

What John Bolton means for the Democrats' impeachment inquiry is anybody's guess, but according to an exclusive report from Axios, some officials inside the White House are worried about what his secret notes contain.

Speaking to Axios's Jonathan Swan, inside sources say that the former national security adviser "was the most prolific note-taker at the top level of the White House and probably has more details than any impeachment inquiry witness, so far, about President Trump's machinations on Ukraine."

Swan makes sure to point out that there's no evidence that Bolton is holding onto any classified information, but "the unease inside the administration has been churning ever since staff learned that Bolton had signed a book deal to tell about his time working for Trump."

Mitch McConnell complains about Democrats not being bipartisan on Iran before going off on impeachment

56 mins ago

January 6, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained about Democrats' demand a war authorization before the president continues bombing Iran.

Citing former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, McConnell claimed that any president has the authorization to kill a leader without authorization of Congress. Trump, however, didn't enact a sharp-shooter to take out Maj. Gen. QasemSuleimani, he launched a series of strikes on Iran, one of which was to take out Suleimani.

President Donald Trump also claimed that the strike against Suleimani was in "self-defense" because Iran was going to attack the United States. When officials got a briefing on the "imminent threat" that Suleimani posed to Americans he was plotting to kill. However, those who heard the case agreed it was far from an "imminent threat."

