Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump allies conveniently change their minds about the ‘deep state’ now that they need it to justify Suleimani killing

Published

1 hour ago

on

One of the most abiding fixtures of President Donald Trump allies’ segments on TV was to blast the so-called “Deep State,” their imagined secret cabal of intelligence community officials loyal to the Democratic Party, who run a shadow government policy and work to bring down Trump’s presidency from within.

Now that Trump is teetering on the brink of declaring war on Iran, however, according to The Daily Beast, Trump’s allies have abruptly stopped attacking the intelligence community as fomenting a conspiracy against the president — and are now begging their audience to take them seriously, in anticipation of their providing evidence that could justify Trump moving forward with military action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will say the big headline is, this is a huge victory for American intelligence, a huge victory for our military, a huge victory for the State Department, and a huge victory and total leadership by the president,” said Sean Hannity on Thursday, despite the fact that he has frequently cited conspiracy theories attacking the intelligence community.

Ex-Trump adviser Christian Whiton, meanwhile, said on Friday that it is “really sad” Democrats “aren’t willing to give our president and our military the benefit of the doubt in a crisis” — even though weeks ago he referred to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a war hero and impeachment witness, as a “deep state crybaby” who “poured himself into an Army outfit to go and frankly speak contemptuous things against the commander-in-chief.”

In a sense, what is happening resembles a rerun of 2002, in which George W. Bush’s administration and its champions on Fox News hyped the intelligence community to sell war in Iraq. After the war utterly fell apart and the public turned on it, administration officials tried to claim the intelligence community gave them bad information — although the CIA director during the invasion, George Tenet, has written that in fact Bush’s political appointees were eager for war before and in excess of any information gathered by the intelligence community.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What’s really going on with the US and Iran?

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

On Jan. 2 a US drone fired a missile on a car caravan leaving the Baghdad airport, killing Iranian Major General Qassem Suleimani and leaders of Iraqi militia groups. The Trump administration claims the attack eliminated terrorists planning attacks on US forces. But many Iraqis and Iranians consider it an act of war. Who is Suleimani and what impact will his assassination have on the region? 48 Hills talked with Reese Erlich, author of our Foreign Correspondent column, who has reported from Iran and Iraq for 20 years.

48 Hills: Who was Qassem Suleimani and why is his assassination significant?

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr are among Republicans’ top choices for president in 2024

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

According to a report from Axios, Ivanka Trump and her brother Donald Trump Jr are among the top four presidential candidate preferences of Republicans looking way past Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign to the 2024 election.

As Axios notes, "Ready to skip 2020 and go straight to 2024? In a new SurveyMonkey poll, Republican voters chose children of President Trump — Don Jr. and Ivanka — as two of the top four picks for president in four years. "

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump allies conveniently change their minds about the ‘deep state’ now that they need it to justify Suleimani killing

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

One of the most abiding fixtures of President Donald Trump allies' segments on TV was to blast the so-called "Deep State," their imagined secret cabal of intelligence community officials loyal to the Democratic Party, who run a shadow government policy and work to bring down Trump's presidency from within.

Now that Trump is teetering on the brink of declaring war on Iran, however, according to The Daily Beast, Trump's allies have abruptly stopped attacking the intelligence community as fomenting a conspiracy against the president — and are now begging their audience to take them seriously, in anticipation of their providing evidence that could justify Trump moving forward with military action.

Continue Reading
 
 