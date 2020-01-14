Trump argues Suleimani assassination did not have to be legal because he had killed ‘hundreds of thousands’ of people

President Donald Trump pushed back against the notion that he needed legal authority to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani during a Tuesday campaign rally in Wisconsin.

Trump argued it was irrelevant where Suleimani presented an “imminent threat” — even though that is the legal requirement that was necessary for the assassination to have any hope of being legal.

“We did the right thing, everyone knows,” Trump claimed, despite widespread condemnation of the assassination.

“They’re saying, ‘was the attack imminent — imminent?’ Does the fact he’s killed hundreds of thousands of people and thousands of Americans — horribly killed — and wounded thousands and thousands, that doesn’t matter?” Trump asked.

It is unclear where he got such numbers, as there is no public evidence that Suleimani killed hundreds of thousands of people or thousands of Americans.

“Was the attack imminent?” Trump asked, drawing attention to the key legal burden. “I think they’re going to start a new investigation.”

Trump just claimed Soleimani killed "hundreds of thousands" of people pic.twitter.com/hCGba3gt1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2020