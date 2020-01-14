Trump argues Suleimani assassination did not have to be legal because he had killed ‘hundreds of thousands’ of people

President Donald Trump pushed back against the notion that he needed legal authority to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani during a Tuesday campaign rally in Wisconsin.
Trump argued it was irrelevant where Suleimani presented an “imminent threat” — even though that is the legal requirement that was necessary for the assassination to have any hope of being legal.
“We did the right thing, everyone knows,” Trump claimed, despite widespread condemnation of the assassination.
“They’re saying, ‘was the attack imminent — imminent?’ Does the fact he’s killed hundreds of thousands of people and thousands of Americans — horribly killed — and wounded thousands and thousands, that doesn’t matter?” Trump asked.
It is unclear where he got such numbers, as there is no public evidence that Suleimani killed hundreds of thousands of people or thousands of Americans.
“Was the attack imminent?” Trump asked, drawing attention to the key legal burden. “I think they’re going to start a new investigation.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.