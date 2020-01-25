Trump attorney Sekulow’s impeachment defense of president blown out of the water with Lindsey Graham statement

On Saturday, one of the biggest opening arguments made by President Donald Trump’s legal team at the impeachment trial was that there was, in fact, a risk that Ukraine had meddled in U.S. elections.

“Mr. Schiff and his colleagues repeatedly told you that the intelligence community assessment that Russia was acting alone, responsible for the election interference, implying this somehow debunked the idea there might be in — you know, interference from other countries, including Ukraine,” said Trump counsel Jay Sekulow. “This is basically what we call a straw man argument.”

But MSNBC’s Brian Williams knocked down this defense with a clip from none other than one of President Donald Trump’s biggest allies: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Forgive the looking glass. That’s basically what we call a ‘false flag’ argument — the whiff, the notion that these Republican — these Russian talking points could be correct and it was Ukraine that meddled in our election,” said Williams. “Here is Lindsey Graham from just this past Thursday on this very point.”

“The president believes that the Ukraine interfered in our election,” said Graham in the clip. “I can tell you without any doubt, it was the Russians who hacked into the DNC. It was not the Ukrainians.”

Watch below: