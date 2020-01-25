Trump attorney Sekulow’s impeachment defense of president blown out of the water with Lindsey Graham statement
On Saturday, one of the biggest opening arguments made by President Donald Trump’s legal team at the impeachment trial was that there was, in fact, a risk that Ukraine had meddled in U.S. elections.
“Mr. Schiff and his colleagues repeatedly told you that the intelligence community assessment that Russia was acting alone, responsible for the election interference, implying this somehow debunked the idea there might be in — you know, interference from other countries, including Ukraine,” said Trump counsel Jay Sekulow. “This is basically what we call a straw man argument.”
But MSNBC’s Brian Williams knocked down this defense with a clip from none other than one of President Donald Trump’s biggest allies: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“Forgive the looking glass. That’s basically what we call a ‘false flag’ argument — the whiff, the notion that these Republican — these Russian talking points could be correct and it was Ukraine that meddled in our election,” said Williams. “Here is Lindsey Graham from just this past Thursday on this very point.”
“The president believes that the Ukraine interfered in our election,” said Graham in the clip. “I can tell you without any doubt, it was the Russians who hacked into the DNC. It was not the Ukrainians.”
Watch below:
So much for ‘originalism’ — Trump’s impeachment defense is a constitutional dumpster fire
In the absence of any exculpatory evidence, Donald Trump's defense against impeachment increasingly relies on arguments that fly directly in the face of the Constitution. Trump himself set the standard last July with his grandiose claim that "Article II says I can do anything I want," which encountered no serious pushback from his fellow Republicans.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Trump lawyer Purpura busted by MSNBC for lying on the Senate floor during impeachment trial
Moments after the end of the Saturday's Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump concluded, MSNBC host Brian Williams pointed out that one of Donald Trump's attorney's lied on the Senate floor about the president's Ukraine scandal-- and he had a clip handy to prove it.
Sharing footage of attorney Mike Purpura stating the higher-ups in Ukraine were unaware that Donald Trump was withholding aid until after the government helped him by announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, the MSNBC host called the attorney out.
To make his point that Pupura was being untruthful, Williams then showed a clip of Defense Department official Laura Cooper, who testified that Ukrainians were asking about the delay on the day of the Trump phone call that was the starting point of the impeachment trial.