Trump believes he has ‘no choice’ but to launch a ‘massive retaliation’ for Iran strikes: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that Trump believes he is boxed into escalating against Iran after the ballistic missile strikes on U.S. troops.
“I wanted to pass along something I picked up from a source close to the White House who has spoken with the president in recent days,” said Acosta. “This source essentially saying that the president has no choice at this point but to retaliate against Iran, based on some of the talk that this source heard down at Mar-a-Lago and some of the other things that the president has been saying.”
“According to source, he’s already set a standard that he’s going to do a massive retaliation,” continued Acosta. “‘If he fails to do that, I think he looks weak.’ Those are the words coming to a source close to the White House that has spoken with the president in recent days. I have spoken with other Republican officials up on Capitol Hill, and there is a concern … even on the Republican side of the aisle that this thing could get out of control.”
“Obviously, we haven’t heard from the president yet,” added Acosta. “We don’t have a full assessment as to what damage has been done on the ground in Iraq, but this is a significant moment for the president and people who are close to this president seem to understand that all too well at this moment.”
Watch below:
CNN
Iran threatens to strike America’s regional allies if the war escalates — and possibly the US mainland
On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Fred Pleitgen reported that Iran is now threatening to strike bases of U.S. strategic allies, and could even strike the U.S. mainland itself.
"On a telegram channel from the Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Revolutionary Guard Corps seems to indicate that if the U.S. responds to this retaliation, that the Revolutionary Guard Corps could respond then inside the United States. That's another threat coming out," said Pleitgen.
"The Revolutionary Guard also warning the United States not to retaliate after these strikes that the Iranians are conducting right now," added Pleitgen. "They're warning America's regional allies that have U.S. bases on their soil that if attacks against Iran are launched from those bases, those countries will become targets as well. In the U.S. now seeing how it wants to respond to this Iranian retaliation, what are some of the countries in the region that have U.S. bases on them going to think of this Iranian threat? The Iranians also once again threatening Israel, as we've seen in the past as well."
CNN
‘We could be in the middle of a full-fledged war’: House Foreign Affairs chairman
On Tuesday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN's Erin Burnett that the United States could "very well" be in a "full-fledged war" with Iran.
"Chairman, is this now war?" asked Burnett.
"Well, it could very well be, and the president and his crew better figure out a way to sort of tone down everything because we could be in the middle of a full-fledged war, and I don't think that's something anybody wants," said Engel. "There's no doubt that America would win any kind of war, but the casualties would be horrific. And I don't think the American people are ready for it. I know Congress is not ready for it. And, you know, you had to expect that there would be some retaliation such as this. I don't like the regime in Tehran, but I don't think we want to go to war with them."
Breaking Banner
10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report
Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.
CNN producer Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.
https://twitter.com/vplus/status/1214691589223784449
There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.
The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.
https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1214690431239380992