Trump claims he sparked a religious revival — weeks after evangelical writers called for his impeachment
At President Donald Trump’s rally in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, he all but took credit for religion in America, implying that his presidency has fueled a religious revival:
“The evangelicals called, some of the greatest pastors … they just called today, five of the most respected people, & they said things that were incredible. They said, there’s never been anything like this in the church” — Trump takes credit for a religious revival pic.twitter.com/8dYn2O6WUp
In reality, followers of many religions and many denominations poll as hostile to Trump. Only white evangelicals are consistently and solidly in Trump’s camp, and even they are showing cracks, with some evangelical publications including the late Rev. Billy Graham’s magazine Christianity Today calling for his removal from office.