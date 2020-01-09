Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump claims he sparked a religious revival — weeks after evangelical writers called for his impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, he all but took credit for religion in America, implying that his presidency has fueled a religious revival:

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, followers of many religions and many denominations poll as hostile to Trump. Only white evangelicals are consistently and solidly in Trump’s camp, and even they are showing cracks, with some evangelical publications including the late Rev. Billy Graham’s magazine Christianity Today calling for his removal from office.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump politicized Suleimani assassination — and lied about Democrats — during campaign rally in Toledo

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump politicized his assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani during a 2020 re-election campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio.

Trump attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) -- who he referred to as "Nervous Nancy" -- during his speech.

Without offering any evidence, Trump argued that Pelosi would have leaked word of the attack to the "fake news" media.

"That's a lot of corruption out there," Trump said, pointing to the press corps.

He also attacked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s DOJ quietly ends two-year fishing expedition on the Clintons — and admits it found nothing

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice is quietly winding down a two-year probe into the Clintons, and admitting that "nothing of consequence" was found to suggest they had committed any sort of criminal offense.

The probe, conducted by U.S. Attorney John Huber, began as an attempt by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to satisfy Republicans who had been clamoring for President Donald Trump to fulfill one of his campaign slogans and "lock her up."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Columnist rips GOP’s ‘ugly rhetoric’: Hostilities with Iran have ‘brought out the worst’ in Trump supporters

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

It is entirely possible to express negative views about the late Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani yet believe that killing him was a terrible move on the part of the Trump Administration: for example, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday that one of the negative consequences of Soleimani’s death is the U.S. having to suspend its military campaign against the terrorist organization ISIS (Islamic State, Iraq and Syria). But some Trump supporters have been conflating opposition to the killing with loving the repressive Iranian government, and journalist Paul Waldman asserts in a Washington Post op-ed that such rhetoric underscores the contempt Republicans have for the majority of Americans.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image