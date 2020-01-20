Trump compares himself to Martin Luther King Jr. in message celebrating his own inauguration

Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Americans often spend the day serving their community and volunteering in the spirit of Dr. King’s question “what are you doing for others.”

President Donald Trump answered that call by comparing himself to MLK, suggesting that he is a hero to the Black community.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!” Trump tweeted.

As fact-checkers explain, Trump was hardly the one responsible for the low rate of unemployment among Black Americans. As the Associated Press explained, “Trump is seeking credit he doesn’t deserve for black job growth. He’s also wrong to assert that Democrats haven’t done anything to improve the economic situation for African Americans. It’s true that black unemployment did reach a record low during the Trump administration: 5.9 percent in May 2018. It currently stands at 6 percent.”

When it comes to things like poverty or homelessness, Trump likes to take credit for things that are successful, but when it’s unsuccessful, he blames others. In the case of California, for example, as the housing crisis in the Bay Area grows more severe, Trump blames the state for the problem. Successes for the poverty rate, he thinks, belong to him. In fact, the rate of poverty dropped much larger under former President Barack Obama in 2016.