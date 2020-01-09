Trump declares the 1973 War Powers Act unconstitutional in a tweet — because John Bolton said so

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared the 1973 War Powers Act was unconstitutional and called for it to be repealed.

Since the 1803 Marbury v. Madison opinion, it is the Judicial Branch, not the Executive Branch, that has the power to declare laws passed by the Executive Branch to be unconstitutional.

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton declared the law to be unconstitutional.

“The 1973 War Powers Resolution is unconstitutional,” Bolton argued.

“It reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how the Constitution allocated foreign affairs authority between the President and Congress,” he continued.

“The Resolution should be repealed,” he urged.

Trump said, “Smart analysis, I fully agree!”

Smart analysis, I fully agree! https://t.co/0YMU7GunDt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020