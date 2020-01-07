Trump donor charged with obstruction after allegedly deleting evidence he sold favors for inaugural gifts
On Tuesday, Politico reported that federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York are charging Imaad Zuberi, a California-based investor, with obstruction of justice related to his involvement with President Donald Trump’s inaugural fund.
Zuberi, who pleaded guilty last October to making illegal political contributions and failing to register as a foreign agent, has been a frequent donor to politicians in both parties, but the matter under investigation is a $900,000 contribution to the president’s inauguration, some of which allegedly came from a client that Zuberi had promised “exclusive access to certain inaugural events.”
Prosecutors now allege that after Zuberi became aware he was under investigation for this contribution, he returned the money to his client, backdated the check to make it look like it was returned before he learned of the probe, and deleted emails that contained info about his finances — all in an attempt to obstruct the grand jury.
The Trump inaugural fund has been under criminal investigation for over a year, with prosecutors attempting to determine both whether some of the donors were promised political favors, and whether any of the money was improperly spent.
Breaking Banner
10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report
Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.
According to CNN producer, Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.
https://twitter.com/vplus/status/1214691589223784449
There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.
The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.
Breaking Banner
Trump can be sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser in New York’s highest court: judges
On Tuesday, a panel of judges with the New York Supreme Court ruled that Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump can be heard by the New York Court of Appeals — the highest judicial body in the state.
Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice," has alleged that Trump groped and kissed her without consent in 2007. She is one of over a dozen women who have made various accusations ranging from unwanted advances to rape.
Breaking Banner
‘Missiles and guns and stuff’: Fox host giddy as military-industrial complex stocks soar on war fears
Defense contractor stock prices have soared since President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani -- and that had one Fox personality giddy.
Fox Business host Stuart Varney praise the grown in the military-industrial complex as people worry Trump may have started World War III.
"Over the span of his three-hour morning show, the Fox host repeatedly basked in the explosive glow of the precision drone strike’s boost to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin stocks," The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.