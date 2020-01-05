Trump doubles down on attacking cultural sites in Iran

President Donald Trump threatened that the United States would bomb Iran cultural sites if they retaliated against the U.S. or allies. The comment came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told “State of the Union,” that the U.S. would not go against past norms.

“We’re going to do the things that are right and the things that are consistent with American lives,” said Pompeo. “If the Iranian leadership makes a bad decision, we hope that they won’t. But when they do, America will respond.”

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted about Trump’s statements Sunday as he returned to Washington, D.C. after about a month on vacation at his Palm Beach golf club.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” Raju quoted Trump.

Trump also said that he will put “very big sanctions” on Iraq if they force troops out.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive airbase that’s there,” Trump told the press pool on Air Force One. “It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

“If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis. We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,” he added.