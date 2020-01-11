Trump hammered for inventing new excuses to keep John Bolton from testifying before Congress
On CNN Saturday, Axios reporter Margaret Talev tore apart President Donald Trump’s claim that he was invoking executive privilege against former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s testimony for the sake of “future presidents.”
“When President Trump talks about the continuity in office and how things should be done and always should be done, how the president says he’ll make his own rules, just a couple days ago, the president suggested he would not stop the Senate, that would be a decision up to Mitch McConnell,” said Talev. “So, looks like he’s get something advice from his lawyers here. He’s been a little inconsistent in how he would approach this.”
“Democrats have argued for or against certain witnesses. Republicans have played this different ways,” added Talev. “You can read a lot of tea leaves and completely diverging views of how it is going to be, but the question still remains, is there going to be witness testimony? And Mitch McConnell has not answered that question.”
CNN’s Blackwell shuts down Trump apologist trying to push ‘imminent threat’ talking point
On CNN Saturday, former Obama campaign official Aaron Johnson confronted Republican strategist Brian Robinson for defending President Donald Trump's controversial claims that Iran posed an "imminent threat" that justified the strike on Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
"You do need to defend the argument that it's imminent, right?" said anchor Victor Blackwell. "You have to defend that element. Otherwise it's illegal."
"I think he can go out and say it was imminent," said Robinson. "We had good intelligence to work on. We know what this guy's record is. Even Democrats admit this guy is a terrorist and murderer of innocents. We know he was a bad guy."
Trump trade adviser called out on live TV for trying to blame president’s economic failures on Democrats
On CNN Saturday, commentator Michael Smerconish pressed President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro on the national debt — and after he caught Navarro trying to blame Democrats for a deficit increase Republicans had in fact passed with no Democratic support, he gave a barely comprehensible answer.
"The difference, Michael, is the culture of the Trump administration is every single day we think about creating jobs for America, particularly for people who work with their hands," said Navarro. "We do it at the macro level with things like tax cuts, deregulation and fair trade. We do it at the micro level by helping shipyards and combat vehicle production facilities and everywhere across this great land."
