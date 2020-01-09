Trump has alienated the very elite whose respect he so clearly seeks: Washington Post editor
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Thursday, Marc Fisher argues that when it comes to foreign policy, money, not strategy, is President Trump’s main motivating factor.
“Donald Trump, like Obama, campaigned on a pledge to get the United States ‘out of the nation-building business,'” Fisher writes. “But when Iraqi leaders demanded that U.S. forces withdraw after Trump ordered the killing in Iraq of a top Iranian military commander, the president’s instinct was to describe the crisis in purely mercenary terms: ‘We’ve spent a lot of money in Iraq,’ he said. ‘We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. . . . We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.'”
According to Fisher, Trump sees deals, not relationships, as the bottom line, “not long-term goals or foundational principles” — a bottom line that “permeates his approach to governing.” We can look no further for examples of that bottom line than his current stance against Baghdad.
“The decision to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani without any apparent plan for managing Iran’s inevitable retaliation is typical of how Trump has always operated,” writes Fisher. “He takes pride in acting swiftly and decisively, in the moment. He does not want to hear about antedecents that might inform his decision-making or about how today’s decision might alter future options.”
Read the full piece over at The Washington Post.
Breaking Banner
‘This president can’t be trusted’: ex-FBI official explains War Powers vote is like Congress disciplining a child
President Donald Trump has worsened his relationship with Congress -- including some Republicans -- with the administration's shifting justifications for assassinating Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a former top official at the Federal Bureau of Investigation explained on MSNBC.
Frank Figliuzzi, who served as the assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, was interviewed as the House of Representatives debated a War Powers resolution authored by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MN).
The host played clips showing conflict justifications offered by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president himself.
Trump has alienated the very elite whose respect he so clearly seeks: Washington Post editor
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Thursday, Marc Fisher argues that when it comes to foreign policy, money, not strategy, is President Trump's main motivating factor.
"Donald Trump, like Obama, campaigned on a pledge to get the United States 'out of the nation-building business,'" Fisher writes. "But when Iraqi leaders demanded that U.S. forces withdraw after Trump ordered the killing in Iraq of a top Iranian military commander, the president’s instinct was to describe the crisis in purely mercenary terms: 'We’ve spent a lot of money in Iraq,' he said. 'We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. .?.?. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.'"
Netflix appeals Brazil judge’s order to pull gay Christ comedy
Netflix filed an appeal to Brazil's highest court Thursday after a judge issued a temporary injunction for the streaming service to pull a comedy that depicts Jesus Christ in a gay relationship.
The film entitled "The First Temptation of Christ", by the Brazilian production company Porta dos Fundos, came out on December 3 and drew strong criticism from conservative politicians in the mainly Catholic country, the church itself and from evangelicals.
It depicts Jesus returning home with his boyfriend Orlando after 40 days in the desert, as Mary and Joseph plan a surprise party for Jesus's 30th birthday. The satirical comedy was still available on Netflix Thursday.