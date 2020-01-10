Trump insists Suleimani ‘probably’ threatened ‘four embassies’ as Fox News presses him to explain ‘imminent’ danger

President Donald Trump is now claiming that slain Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was about to launch attacks on four unspecified embassies before he was taken out by an American drone strike.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham scheduled to air on Friday night, the president claims that Suleimani was an “imminent” danger to Americans abroad because of his plans to attack multiple embassies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingraham asked the president to specifically name what the slain Iranian general had targeted.

“We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said. “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies.”

So far the administration has offered no evidence that there was an imminent threat from Suleimani that justified his assassination, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly flailed around when asked to explain what he means when he says the late Iranian leader posed an imminent threat.