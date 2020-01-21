‘Trump is frustrated, angry, and he wants it his way’: Washington Post reporters describe ‘chaotic’ and ‘dysfunctional’ White House
The word “chaos” has often been used to describe Donald Trump’s presidency, and Washington Post reporters Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig depicted the Trump White House as being in a frequent state of chaos and disorganization when they appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday and discussed their new book, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s testing of America.”
A great deal of research went into the book: Rucker and Leonnig spoke to a long list of people in Washington, D.C. who had observed the Trump White House first-hand. And a recurring theme in the interviews they conducted is that chaos has been a prominent feature of Trump’s first three years in office.
“I can tell you what we heard over and over,” Leonnig told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as well as presidential historian and frequent MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham. And the Post reporters repeatedly heard from interviewees that they found Trump’s “rash decision-making” to be “worrisome.”
Meacham asked Rucker and Leonnig if there was anything “positive” about Trump’s management style. And they responded, “There are ways to clean up the mess sometimes” during Trump’s “chaotic, dysfunctional presidency.”
Brzezinski asked the Post reporters who in the Trump Administration is “challenging” Trump at this point the way that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did in the past — and Rucker lamented, “I don’t think there is anyone at this point who is really standing up to the president.”
Rucker added that the Ukraine scandal and Trump’s impeachment are the result of Trump being surrounded by sycophants who tell him what they think he wants to hear. Had more people in the Trump Administration been willing to stand up to him, Rucker asserted, the Ukraine scandal might have been avoided.
Leonnig explained, “Trump is frustrated, angry, and he wants it his way.” And she went on to describe him as “a president who always puts himself first.”
Trump rants about ‘prophets of doom’ at Davos with Greta Thunberg in audience
President Donald Trump tore into environmental "prophets of doom" at the Davos forum Tuesday, rejecting fiery warnings from teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg, and lauding the "unprecedented" US economy just hours ahead of his impeachment trial back home.
Thunberg was in the audience in the Swiss Alps to hear the typically bullish speech by Trump, delivered shortly before the US Senate was to open the crucial next stage in his trial for abuse of power and obstruction.
The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum aimed for a strong focus on climate change but Trump made clear he had no time for Thunberg's warning that "our house is still on fire."
These 10 senators might break party ranks on Senate impeachment trial votes
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has gotten all 53 Republican senators to back his rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but there are a few fence-sitters who could complicate his acquittal schemes.
McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will spend the trial trying win support from a handful of moderate or vulnerable Republicans, but the likelihood of Trump's conviction and removal remains vanishingly low, reported Politico.
“Different people are in different political situations and different parts of the country come to it with different predispositions,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD). “You have to try and balance all of that. It’s all about the majority. It’s all about 51. It’s about how we get 51?”
Here’s Mitch McConnell’s ‘secret sauce’ for covering up Trump’s impeachable offenses: NYU Law professor
Legal experts have been ripping Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for breaking his pledge to use the same impeachment trial rules that were used for former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s -- and New York University Law professor Ryan Goodman thinks it's all part of a shameless coverup.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Goodman explains how the Trump legal team's impeachment brief, which falsely claims that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) "exonerated" Trump from charges that he shook down Ukraine by withholding its military aid, is a pretext for letting McConnell sweep everything under the rug.