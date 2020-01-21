Trump is not ‘mentally competent to stand trial’ — according to a Yale psychiatrist and ex-White House lawyer
In an op-ed published at Law&Crime this Tuesday, former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter and Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee argue that President Trump is not fit to stand trial for impeachable offenses “because of his apparent mental incapacities.”
Despite the pair’s credentials, they point out in the op-ed that “one need not be a Board Certified Psychiatrist or a former White House Ethics Counsel to see that Donald J. Trump is not psychologically well.”
“Currently the one person designated by the U.S. Constitution as Commander-in-Chief and thus authorized to order the use of nuclear weapons—at his whim—has, in all likelihood, a severe and serious mental impairment,” the pair writes.
If a Senate trial were to move forward, Trump must first be declared “mentally competent to stand trial under the principles of Justice well established in the United States.”
“Until there is an evaluation, the determination that he is competent to stand trial cannot be made, nor assumed,” the op-ed states.
Read the full op-ed over at Law&Crime.
BUSTED: PA Democrat’s Trump support and opposition to Obamacare comes back to haunt her
Pennsylvania Democrats Jessica Benham (South Side) and candidate Heather Kass (Carrick) are set to face off for the seat in state House District 36 after it was left open for grabs by longtime Democratic state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who announced that he would not be seeking reelection. Both politicians are seeking the coveted endorsement of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, but thanks to the resurfacing of some past social media posts, Kass's chances of receiving that endorsement just became less likely.
What are 2019’s tax brackets, and who gets audited the most?
Knowing your income is just the first step to understanding how much you will be taxed. This guide will help you understand how the US tax system works, and where you fit into it.
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
WATCH LIVE: Historic Trump impeachment trial begins in the Senate
US President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial begins in earnest Tuesday in the Senate, with Democrats calling for his removal from office and Republicans determined to acquit him -- and quickly, if possible.
Four months after the Ukraine scandal exploded, and 10 months before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to re-elect Trump, the 100 members of the Senate will gather at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over the trial.