Trump is not ‘mentally competent to stand trial’ — according to a Yale psychiatrist and ex-White House lawyer

In an op-ed published at Law&Crime this Tuesday, former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter and Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee argue that President Trump is not fit to stand trial for impeachable offenses “because of his apparent mental incapacities.”

Despite the pair’s credentials, they point out in the op-ed that “one need not be a Board Certified Psychiatrist or a former White House Ethics Counsel to see that Donald J. Trump is not psychologically well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Currently the one person designated by the U.S. Constitution as Commander-in-Chief and thus authorized to order the use of nuclear weapons—at his whim—has, in all likelihood, a severe and serious mental impairment,” the pair writes.

If a Senate trial were to move forward, Trump must first be declared “mentally competent to stand trial under the principles of Justice well established in the United States.”

“Until there is an evaluation, the determination that he is competent to stand trial cannot be made, nor assumed,” the op-ed states.

Read the full op-ed over at Law&Crime.