Trump is now feuding with Iran’s Supreme Leader on Twitter: ‘Make Iran Great Again!’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is now replying directly to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Twitter.

I Friday, Khamenei tweeted a screenshot of a Trump tweet, with a message of his own.

“The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers,” Khamenei posted.

“Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail,” he added.

Trump retweeted the message, adding his own argument.

“The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that’s more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect,” Trump tweeted.

“Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again!” he added.

Trump also tweeted the message in Farsi.

