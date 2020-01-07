Trump is stuck in a ‘messaging fog of war’: MSNBC panel says nobody knows what he’s doing

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday reported on the chaos within the Trump administration.
“Donald Trump’s national security team today appearing to be wading through a messaging fog of war around their own shifting responses and explanations around questions about bombing Iran’s cultural sites, troop withdrawal from Iraq, and the intelligence that led up to the strike that killed Iran’s number two,” Wallace reported.
Wallace, who served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration, observed that the “Trump administration stumbles over its messages.”
“President Trump today forced to back down after his Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State openly contradicted his threat to target those Iranian cultural sites — which, of course, would be a war crime,” she noted, introducing a clip of Trump complaining about international and federal laws banning war crimes.
Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, said that nobody can figure out why Trump is trying to do — and that confusion extends overseas.
“Are we pulling out, or getting out of the region — or expanding?” he wondered. “Because we need to.”
Now Vice President Pence, I think, is supposed to give a speech in the next week and it’ll be interesting to see what he has to say about it,” he noted. “but there is real confusion out there.”
“People overseas are trying to put the puzzle together and figure out where the United States is leading us at this point in the region and they can’t figure it out either,” Baker reported.
Watch:
