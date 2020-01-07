Trump isn’t protecting US against possible attacks: Ex-counterintelligence chief says ‘it’s a slow-motion train wreck’
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi cautioned that there should be some key steps the United States is taking to secure the country against possible Iranian attacks, even inside the country.
In an MSNBC interview with Nicolle Wallace, Figliuzzi explained that what is supposed to happen is that ahead of decisions like taking out an Iranian general, decision-makers are supposed to contact the intelligence community and law enforcement.
“I’ve experienced this in my own career,” he recalled. “You have the ability to get — to gear up and get ready. The FBI, for example, would under normal circumstances be advised that you should prepare for potential retaliation from Hezbollah inside of the United States.”
He said that the FBI would identify suspected Hezbollah cells, identify sources and reach out to them. After that, the FBI should “hunker down” and “get ready,” he said.
“There is no indication that any of that happened,” Figliuzzi said of Trump’s decisions. “In fact, watching this administration try to deal with what is now their most dangerous scenario they’ve ever faced is like watching a slow-motion train wreck. You know the train is going to crash and it has disaster written all over it, you just don’t know how bad it will be and it looks like this train has lost its brakes. It looks like there is no one around this president who could convince him that he’s doing something really, really dangerous.”
He went on to say that it’s made things worse with U.S. Iranian relations and “we’ve lost the hearts and minds of the Iranian people.”
“From my counterintelligence perspective, that’s kind of the worst part of this,” he said. “We had them on the ropes and we had the government of Iran where we wanted them and now we’ve come in and injected adrenalin into them, whereby the country is unified against us. It is the opposite of what we should have been doing.”
Watch his comments below:
