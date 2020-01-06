Quantcast
Donald Trump Jr shows off an ancient ‘symbol of war with Islam’ as his father puts America on the warpath with Iran

46 mins ago

As his father was doubling down on his threat to destroy Iranian religious and cultural sites Donald Trump Jr. was proudly posting photos of his assault rifle featuring a symbol of a Christian religious war against Islam reportedly now used by white supremacists, according to a Pulitzer prize winning journalist, and the Chair of a specialist group on political violence and terrorism. It also has the word “Crusader” emblazoned on it.

The rifle also bears an image apparently of Hillary Clinton, the president’s former political opponent, behind bars.

There are three photos, which were posted to Instragram Sunday. Here are two:

Douglas Blackmon, a former Wall Street Journal senior national correspondent and bureau chief describes what’s now on Trump Jr.’s weapon as the Crusaders’ Cross.

Blackmon’s post was retweeted by Benjamin H. Friedman, an adjunct lecturer at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

Others on social media confirmed the image and its history, including Akil N Awan, a co-director of the Conflict, Violence and Terrorism Research Centre at the University of London.

Noted journalist Soledad O’Brien posted out the silence from the GOP.

University College London Political scientist Brian Klass:

Two more journalists:

