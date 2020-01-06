Donald Trump Jr shows off an ancient ‘symbol of war with Islam’ as his father puts America on the warpath with Iran
As his father was doubling down on his threat to destroy Iranian religious and cultural sites Donald Trump Jr. was proudly posting photos of his assault rifle featuring a symbol of a Christian religious war against Islam reportedly now used by white supremacists, according to a Pulitzer prize winning journalist, and the Chair of a specialist group on political violence and terrorism. It also has the word “Crusader” emblazoned on it.
The rifle also bears an image apparently of Hillary Clinton, the president’s former political opponent, behind bars.
There are three photos, which were posted to Instragram Sunday. Here are two:
Douglas Blackmon, a former Wall Street Journal senior national correspondent and bureau chief describes what’s now on Trump Jr.’s weapon as the Crusaders’ Cross.
So on the day @realDonaldTrump is threatening to blow up the Middle East, his son posts pictures of himself with a weapon bearing the “crusaders cross,” symbol of war with Islam in the Middle Ages, and today used by White supremacists? https://t.co/LMAx45vFhp pic.twitter.com/hUyow9fkQ0
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
Let me just repeat that back: the son of @realDonaldTrump has posted images of himself with a weapon bearing a widely used symbol of white supremacist groups……
2/3
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
….which also happens to have been a major symbol of the medieval crusades/wars between Christian Europe and the Islam world….
While @realDonaldTrump is threatening to bomb civilians in Iran and claiming the right to occupy Iraqi territory.#IsThereNoBottom to this?
3/3
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
Blackmon’s post was retweeted by Benjamin H. Friedman, an adjunct lecturer at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.
Others on social media confirmed the image and its history, including Akil N Awan, a co-director of the Conflict, Violence and Terrorism Research Centre at the University of London.
Don Jr posted photos of himself brandishing a modified assault rifle with CRUSADER etched on it, lower receiver modelled after a medieval Crusader hemet & mag printed with Hillary’s face.
Crusader imagery on weapons & propaganda has been used by Far-Right terrorists since Breivik pic.twitter.com/hLdgUAL7au
— Akil N Awan (@Akil_N_Awan) January 6, 2020
Noted journalist Soledad O’Brien posted out the silence from the GOP.
[Absolute silence from GOP leadership, and from business leaders.] https://t.co/1IsJzxkF2p
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) January 6, 2020
University College London Political scientist Brian Klass:
In today’s totally normal news for a democracy, the president’s son—who a significant percentage of Republicans favor as his successor—posted photos of himself shooting a gun featuring an image of a crusader’s cross & his father’s former opponent in jail. So insane & appalling. pic.twitter.com/zYvHnOZL6Z
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 6, 2020
Two more journalists:
And crusader symbols hella popular with neo-Nazis. Heck of a look.
— Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) January 6, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘You’re not a dictator’: Nancy Pelosi announces vote to limit Trump’s war powers
Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats decrying Trump’s ordered killing of a top Iranian general as a “provocative and disproportionate” attack.
“As members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe,” Pelosi said. “For this reason, we are concerned that the administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’ war powers granted to it by the Constitution.”
Breaking Banner
Former Trump envoy: Threat to attack Iranian cultural sites is ‘not only unacceptable,’ but also ‘unAmerican’
One of the international rules governing military actions is that cultural sites are off limits when it comes to attacks and airstrikes. President Donald Trump, however, has threatened to attack Iranian cultural sites, and foreign affairs expert Brett McGurk is calling him out for it.
McGurk, a lecturer at Stanford University and a former Trump envoy to the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, tweeted, “Trump’s comments tonight regarding Iran and Iraq are not only unacceptable, they’re unAmerican.” McGurk went on to explain, “American military forces adhere to international law. They don’t attack cultural sites. And they’re not mercenaries.”
Trump brazenly lies to gullible evangelicals — his biggest lie is that he’s a Christian himself: op-ed
In an op-ed for the conservative outlet The Bulwark, Steven Waldman argues that while Trump is a prolific liar, he has a special category of lies he reserves for evangelicals who are his ardent supporters. "Some of these lies are about himself, some are about the world we all live in. Some are about what Trump claims he’s done for Christians," he writes.
But Trump has been less helpful to their cause then evangelicals think, according to Waldman.
For example, Trump claims he fulfilled his campaign promise of repealing the Johnson Amendment, the law that curtails churches from endorsing political candidates while still maintaining their tax-exempt status.