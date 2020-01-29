Trump lawyer caught making ‘ludicrous’ argument that directly undermines the president’s case

Trump attorney Patrick Philbin on Wednesday got caught making a massively wrong legal argument that actually undermines President Donald Trump’s case.

Specifically, Philbin cited the 1974 case “United States v. Nixon” to argue that the president has a right to privacy in keeping his conversations with high-ranking government officials, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, confidential.

Attorney Teri Kanefield, however, pointed out on Twitter that the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against Nixon and ordered him to turn over recordings he’d made of his private conversations to investigators.

“Nixon lost that case,” she wrote on Twitter. “Nixon had to turn over the tapes.”

Princeton historian Kevin Kruse was similarly appalled by Philbin’s arguments — even though he believed they were the most reasonable-sounding arguments being made by any of the president’s attorneys.

“Philbin sounds the most reasonable, but his arguments are almost as ludicrous as Dershowitz’s,” he wrote. “He’s misrepresented the precedents for witnesses at a Senate trial and the substance of US v Nixon in the last half hour alone.”

