Trump lawyer flounders as CNN’s Sciutto hammers him over his legal team’s lies
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jim Sciutto pressed Robert Ray, one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the impeachment trial, about the lies being told by some of his fellows, and he repeatedly refused even to engage with the premise of the questions.
“First, I want to get to the facts of the claims, some of the claims made so far,” said Sciutto. “Let’s start with number one. White House counsel Pat Cipollone, one of your teammates in the president’s defense team, said, ‘Not even Mr. Schiff’s Republican colleagues were allowed in the SCIF.’ This is the secure room where house hearings took place. In fact, 48 GOP members of the three committees that hold those hearings were allowed in the SCIF, and they were given equal time to question witnesses. Will you grant that Pat Cipollone was at least being misleading there?”
“Pat Cipollone is the leader of this defense effort,” said Ray. “I think having a conversation now about what happened in the House of Representatives really is not the task or the matter at hand. I think we all need to move on, take a big deep breath, and let’s focus on the articles of impeachment and a trial in the Senate. The House’s job is over. We’re well past that now. We’re now in another body, in the United States Senate, where this important and grave matter will be resolved.”
“But if it’s true, then why lie?” Sciutto pressed him. “If the case is strong, why present facts that are easily — or claims that are easily contradicted by the facts?”
“Jim, I’m not interested in navigating in the procedural weeds here. We’re well past that now,” whined Ray. “We are in the middle of a trial about the grave question about articles of impeachment, whether there’s sufficient evidence to sustain them, recognizing those articles don’t charge crimes, and the important task ahead, which is whether the Senate believes, as a result of a trial, the removal of the president from office is warranted.”
“A central part of the defense, though, is about process and how unfair the process has been. And that’s been repeated as the trial began,” pointed out Sciutto. “I’ll give you another one. Jay Sekulow, also a member of the president’s defense team, team member of yours. ‘The president was denied the right to cross-examine witnesses, access evidence, and have counsel present at hearings.’ Trump was invited by the Judiciary Committee, by Jerry Nadler, to do just that, and Pat Cipollone declined the offer, claiming the process was unfair. Again, the president’s legal team is claiming something that is not true there. Why, again, if the case is strong, why not be honest about how that played out in the House?”
“Their overall point, and I will allow House Republicans to speak to that question. I’m not a member of the House of Representatives, and I wasn’t there,” said Ray. “What I will say is that this effort was an entirely partisan effort to impeach a president. And history has not treated that kindly in connection with presidential impeachments. The point being that under the Constitution, where we are headed is, there is only grounds to remove a president from office if it enjoys bipartisan support.”
“As you know better than me, as a lawyer, there is no constitutional requirement on the bipartisan makeup that gives them the power to impeach based on a simple majority,” Sciutto said, as Ray continued to dodge his questions.
Watch below:
CNN’s Camerota slaps down Rick Santorum’s claim the GOP already knows the evidence — by quoting senator who admits they don’t
On CNN Thursday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to argue that Republicans don't need to hear any more evidence in the impeachment trial because they already understand the case inside and out — and anchor Alisyn Camerota reminded him that just the previous evening, a Republican senator admitted they did not.
"The basic facts of this case are known by the American public," said Santorum. "They're certainly known by members of Congress. They may not know every salacious detail, but they know what the case is here. And there's a big — I hate to say it — so what. That this isn't a serious enough thing. This is in many cases, a maladministration case, that the founders didn't believe is grounds for impeachment. So even if we assume what Adam Schiff said was completely correct, which I don't because it's not, but even if you assume everything, take every inference they want to make, the response by the Republicans overwhelmingly is, sorry, this isn't enough. Providing more information isn't going to help."
CNN’s Berman goes scorched earth on GOP lawmakers for not doing their ‘freaking job’ during impeachment trial
In a blunt-talking broadside at the conduct of Republican senators who have been wandering off during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump because it is "boring," CNN's John Berman singled out Kentucky Republican Rand Paul for being spotted secretly doing a crossword puzzle instead of paying attention.
With multiple reports coming in of GOP lawmakers not doing their job and listening as the case against the president is put before them, the CNN host scorched them as he introduced a panel to discuss the trial.
"Welcome to our viewers all around the world and the United States," host Berman began at the beginning of "New Day". "If you are sitting down for this, you're accomplishing something that several U.S. senators apparently could not. Because while the president of the United States is on trial, some U.S. senators despite being required to be in their chairs as the prosecutors present the case, they can't pull it off. They can't sit there and pay attention."