Trump lawyer Ken Starr blasted for his ‘vomit inducing’ hypocrisy as he whines about being in an ‘age of impeachment’
After making his debut in the impeachment trial of President Trump, Ken Starr, who is one of the newest members of Trump’s legal team, is on the receiving end of mockery on Twitter after he declared that the US is “living in what can aptly be described as the age of impeachment.”
Starr played a key role in former president Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, and issued the infamous Starr Report detailing the extramarital affair Clinton had with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky — a history that prompted some to point out the irony of his statement:
Ken Starr complaining about this being the "Age of Impeachment" is a little too rich.
Vomit inducing.
Listening to Ken Starr pontificate against the "age of impeachment" is really rich. I think he should talk about the "age of hypocrisy" or maybe the "age of white guys still getting away with stuff." And don't forget: https://t.co/Zy3QH7v2Df
Baffled by this Ken Starr opening. He's discussing the long-gone independent counsel law. Seems to be trying to make a general "impeachment is bad" case? Odd messenger for it…
Ken Starr- the man who investigated Bill Clinton for FOUR years- yes, four years from August 1994 to September 1998- but he claims we are NOW living in the "age of impeachment." #TrumpBSDefense
We have truly come full circle — enter Ken Starr talking about "the age of impeachment" pic.twitter.com/SLU20g2iEm
Ken Starr, who pushed impeachment for Bill Clinton for lying about sex, now says impeachment is being used too often as Donald Trump is impeached for asking a foreign power to investigate a political rival.
Ken Starr, professional impeachment man, complains that we're living in the "age of impeachment"
Every president now faces calls for impeachment. “How did we get here?” asks Ken Starr, the sweaty zealot who impeached Bill Clinton for lying about sex.
Thanks in part to Ken Starr's urging, the GOP House managers of Clinton's impeachment took video depositions from Monica Lewinsky, Sidney Blumenthal and Vernon Jordan and entered them into evidence in the Senate trial.
See this thread: https://t.co/gbFLA0ftzj
