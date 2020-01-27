Quantcast
Trump lawyer Ken Starr blasted for his ‘vomit inducing’ hypocrisy as he whines about being in an ‘age of impeachment’

Published

2 hours ago

on

After making his debut in the impeachment trial of President Trump, Ken Starr, who is one of the newest members of Trump’s legal team, is on the receiving end of mockery on Twitter after he declared that the US is “living in what can aptly be described as the age of impeachment.”

Starr played a key role in former president Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, and issued the infamous Starr Report detailing the extramarital affair Clinton had with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky — a history that prompted some to point out the irony of his statement:

Continue Reading

‘Ken Starr punched himself in the face’: MSNBC host calls Trump team’s opener a ‘total, unmitigated disaster’

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Legal expert and MSNBC host Ari Melber explained Monday that former independent counsel Ken Starr could not have been a worse person to give an opening statement for President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Host Nicolle Wallace explained that she was satisfied with not being yelled at on television by Trump's team, as other lawyers have done. But Melber explained that beyond the volume level, the Trump team isn't on a successful trajectory.

"This is the first big TV lawyer that we've seen deployed, that Donald Trump added to the team," said Melber. "This was a disaster for Republicans, a total unmitigated legal and constitutional disaster. Ken Starr, at no point in this dramatic, at times, mournful opening, explained in any factual or legal way what's different. If anything, he drew attention -- and there are senators who understand the history -- he drew attention to the fact that the last two times in modern history we've had impeachments: Clinton and Nixon."

Continue Reading

CNN

CNN’s Tapper astonished by Trump lawyers’ gaslighting: ‘They’re acting like senators don’t read the news!’

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday expressed astonishment that President Donald Trump's attorneys went through their entire presentations without once mentioning the explosive reports about former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book.

Even though Bolton's book reportedly undermines the entire White House impeachment defense by claiming that Trump directly linked military aid to Ukraine with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, none of the lawyers arguing on the president's behalf before the Senate on Monday made a single mention of it.

Reacting to this, Tapper said that it defied credibility to believe that Senators watching the Trump lawyers' presentation did not have reports about Bolton's upcoming book in the backs of their minds.

Continue Reading
 

‘Time for him to do his job’: Public urged to press Chief Justice Roberts to subpoena witnesses amid GOP ‘cover-up’

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

"Roberts' job is to preside over a fair trial, where relevant witnesses are heard from and jurors actually listen to the evidence. Right now, he's helping Republicans break the rules and cover for Trump. That has to end."

Progressives have a message for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is currently presiding over President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial: "Do your job" and stop enabling Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's "cover-up."

Continue Reading
 
 
