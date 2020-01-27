Trump lawyers ripped for pushing ‘conspiracy theories written by Russia’ to distract from impeachment trial facts

President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team was harshly criticized for pushing debunked conspiracy theories to distract from the facts.

Pam Bondi and Eric Herschmann pushed the conspiracy theory, which originated from Russian intelligence, on Monday.

The pair were harshly criticized for the distraction.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire Trump defense team is pitching a story made up by Russian intelligence services. This is truly remarkable. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi may well be decorated by Russian intelligence services for this performance. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020

The aggressive disingenuousness really starts to strain one's sanity. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans have thrown every conspiracy theory under the sun to protect Trump and nothing has stuck. A majority think what Trump did was wrong, they want witnesses and nearly a half want Trump removed. So, how do Republicans defend Trump? Conspiracy theories written by Russia. — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re all so desensitived by now but this is truly wild. Pam Bondi is going full-on reddit conspiracy theory on the Bidens. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are wondering why I'm no longer tweeting about the legal arguments, it's because the @realDonaldTrump team has stopped making any even legal arguments altogether. We are in the "Infowars" section of #Impeachment. We don't need a lawyer for this, just a bath. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 27, 2020

An impeachment defense based on whataboutism, including a fiction created by Russian intelligence, is, unfortunately, in character.

When you can't defend yourself, whatabout someone else. — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This appears to be the first time the White House team has articulated the Biden conspiracy theory in opening args. No House witness testified there was anything wrong with Joe Biden's decision to fire Viktor Shokin, whom the EU, IMF, and U.S. wanted out. Quite the contrary. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 27, 2020

If there was a Judge in the room, this would have been stopped a long time ago and two lawyers would be in jail for contempt. What you say, there is a judge in the room? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Herschmann ask why investigation of Biden isn't warranted. Let's review: Who decided not to impeach Biden?

– A Republican Congress Who decided not to look into the Bidens?

– A Republican Congress Who decided not to investigate them until Biden started running for 2020?

– Trump https://t.co/9lYJNbfLIH — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 27, 2020

The lying never stops. https://t.co/9o6FiqVtPK — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I see we are on to the constitutionally prescribed portion of the trial in which the defense advances a series of conspiracy theories concocted by the Russian intelligence services. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 27, 2020

This grave moment in our Nation’s history should be decided by dutiful examination of witness testimony and relevant documents, not by entertaining “alternative facts” and debunked conspiracy theories cooked up by Russian intelligence. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Starr and Pam Bondi. Was Better Call Saul unavailable — Daniel W. Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 27, 2020

I mean, @realDonaldTrump is on trial for his presidency and he's STILL demanding that somehow his lawyers make this all about Obama. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP is 0 for EVERY SINGLE STUPID CONSPIRACY THEORY they have ever concocted, and there have been MANY. Zero indictments.

Zero convictions. And their base still eats up their many lies like chocolate cake. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) January 27, 2020

Pro-Putin conspiracy theory hour on the Senate floor, courtesy Trump's lawyers. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) January 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Closer than you know https://t.co/n1JwCkNwh8 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 27, 2020

#Trump defense now putting Obama on trial. #ImpeachmentTrial. Anybody but Trump. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 27, 2020