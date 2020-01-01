Quantcast
Trump lied to American soldiers serving overseas during Christmas call

1 min ago

donald trump on the phone

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale outed President Donald Trump after his Christmas video conference with the troops.

According to Dale, Trump told the soldiers that they used to have old planes three years ago under the Obama administration, but “now you have all brand new.”

In fact, “As of late 2018, the average age of an Air Force plane was 28 years — 26 for fighters, 42 for bombers, 54 for tankers,” Dale tweeted, citing a Defense One report saying that even when the “new” planes are finished, they still won’t exactly be all that new.

“In fiscal 2018 and 2019, the Navy received a total of $3.7 billion to buy 24 Super Hornets. The 2020 budget request, sent to Congress last week, asks for $1.8 billion for 24 more jets. The future-years budget plan predicts even more purchases, though more slowly: 60 F/A-18s between 2021 and 2024,” Defense One cited Pentagon spending documents.


