Trump makes bizarre statement about protecting the inventor of the wheel in rambling interview

President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a bizarre statement about needing to protect the intellectual property of famous American inventors — including, apparently, the person who invented the wheel thousands of years ago.

During an interview with CNBC while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president was asked about what he made of the success of electric car company Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk.

“Well, you have to give him credit,” Trump replied. “I spoke to him very recently, and he’s also doing the rockets, he likes rockets, and, uh, he does good at rockets too… And I was worried about him because he’s one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our geniuses. You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all of these people that, uh, came up with, originally, the light bulb and the wheel, and all of these things.”

Although the president pledged to protect the inventor of the wheel, that inventor has been dead for millennia and lived before the United States of America even existed. Additionally, the wheel is in the public domain and not covered by any intellectual property laws.

Trump seems to believe the wheel was invented in the United States: “We have to protect all of these people that came up with, originally, the light bulb and the wheel and all of these things.” pic.twitter.com/re6CyRi6HY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2020