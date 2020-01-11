Trump may have committed another impeachable offense by having Suleimani killed: MSNBC contributor

On MSNBC Saturday, commentator Danielle Moodie-Mills suggested that if President Donald Trump invoked his war powers solely to distract the public from impeachment, that would be grounds to impeach him again.

“How much do you think impeachment weighs on this president and his actions right now?” asked anchor Alex Witt.

“I think impeachment has rented space in Donald Trump’s head and he cannot shake it out,” said Moodie-Mills. “All Donald Trump thinks about is his legacy and his name. And impeachment now has an asterisk next to his presidency, on top of the fact that we know that the Russians helped get him elected in the first place, so he didn’t do that on his own either. And the idea that Donald Trump would even consider, for a moment, thinking about impeachment as a decision to assassinate a major general is absolutely insane, and on its own is an impeachable offense.”

