Trump may have committed another impeachable offense by having Suleimani killed: MSNBC contributor
On MSNBC Saturday, commentator Danielle Moodie-Mills suggested that if President Donald Trump invoked his war powers solely to distract the public from impeachment, that would be grounds to impeach him again.
“How much do you think impeachment weighs on this president and his actions right now?” asked anchor Alex Witt.
“I think impeachment has rented space in Donald Trump’s head and he cannot shake it out,” said Moodie-Mills. “All Donald Trump thinks about is his legacy and his name. And impeachment now has an asterisk next to his presidency, on top of the fact that we know that the Russians helped get him elected in the first place, so he didn’t do that on his own either. And the idea that Donald Trump would even consider, for a moment, thinking about impeachment as a decision to assassinate a major general is absolutely insane, and on its own is an impeachable offense.”
Watch below:
Impeachment should be the least of Trump worries as he faces a flood of lawsuits and federal investigations: report
According to a report at Bloomberg, the possibility that Donald Trump will be ousted from office after the House impeached him should concern his less than the multiple federal investigations and lawsuits awaiting him in 2020.
As the Senate awaits the articles of impeachment expected to be delivered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump and his family have a minefield of court cases facing them -- three of them to be heard by the Supreme Court.
"The impeachment trial starts as soon as next week, while the court cases are running on separate tracks. House committees are seeking his financial records, a New York prosecutor wants his income tax returns, and public officials and private watchdogs say he’s unlawfully profiting from foreign government business," the report states. "The House Judiciary Committee is suing to get the records of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and a court is being asked if former White House Counsel Don McGahn must testify."
Trump administration threatens to deny Iraq access to their own money if they boot out US military: report
On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the State Department is threatening to revoke Iraq's access to a national bank account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York if the country moves to push U.S. troops out of the country.
"Iraq, like other countries, maintains government accounts at the New York Fed as an important part of managing the country’s finances, including revenue from oil sales," wrote reporters Ian Talley and Isabel Coles. "Loss of access to the accounts could restrict Iraq’s use of that revenue, creating a cash crunch in Iraq’s financial system and constricting a critical lubricant for the economy."