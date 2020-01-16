Trump mocked for whining he was impeached over a ‘perfect’ phone call: ‘If it was so perfect why suppress witnesses?’

This Thursday afternoon, President Trump fired off yet another tweet declaring his innocence in the face of the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings against him.

“I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” Trump tweeted in his signature all caps.

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

In the thread that opened up beneath his tweet, there were plenty of people willing to remind him why they think he’s being impeached:

You got impeached for trying to extort a foreign country for dirt on your political opponent and then trying to cover it up but the phone call definitely did not help. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 16, 2020

You got impeached because you’re a CRIMINAL.https://t.co/whr5vLAK5N https://t.co/zxPPX8VzRD — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 16, 2020

If it was perfect, why won't you allow any of the participants of the call to testify under oath? https://t.co/kgWIAPtULA — Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 16, 2020

MAN WHO DOESN'T KNOW HOW UMBRELLAS WORK ALSO DOESN'T GET HOW IMPEACHMENT WORKS. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) January 16, 2020

You just got impeached for betraying the constitution. How’s it feel, #3? — Nathaniel #CountryOverParty (@NewGopforUSA) January 16, 2020

You were impeached a month ago, idiot. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 16, 2020

"I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR EXTORTING A FOREIGN COUNTRY BY ILLEGALLY WITHHOLDING CONGRESSIONALLY APPROVED AID IN EXCHANGE FOR MADE-UP DIRT ON MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, AND THEN I TRIED AND FAILED TO COVER IT UP!" Fixed it for ya… — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) January 16, 2020

You got impeached for Obstructing a Congressional investigation about how you used your office for your own political gain — M. Boucher (@Tri_Boucher) January 16, 2020

Donald Trump is a bit slow He was impeached on 18th December — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 16, 2020

That's not why you got impeached. You were impeached for abuse of power and obstructing Congress. Try to keep up. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 16, 2020

Why don't you head to the Senate, testify, and explain that "perfect" phone call? Coward-in-Chief — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) January 16, 2020

If it’s so perfect why are you suppressing witnesses? — Mr. Wednesday (@MrWednesday11) January 16, 2020