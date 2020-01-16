Trump mocked for whining he was impeached over a ‘perfect’ phone call: ‘If it was so perfect why suppress witnesses?’
This Thursday afternoon, President Trump fired off yet another tweet declaring his innocence in the face of the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings against him.
“I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” Trump tweeted in his signature all caps.
I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020
In the thread that opened up beneath his tweet, there were plenty of people willing to remind him why they think he’s being impeached:
You got impeached for trying to extort a foreign country for dirt on your political opponent and then trying to cover it up but the phone call definitely did not help.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 16, 2020
You got impeached because you’re a CRIMINAL.https://t.co/whr5vLAK5N https://t.co/zxPPX8VzRD
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 16, 2020
If it was perfect, why won't you allow any of the participants of the call to testify under oath? https://t.co/kgWIAPtULA
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 16, 2020
MAN WHO DOESN'T KNOW HOW UMBRELLAS WORK ALSO DOESN'T GET HOW IMPEACHMENT WORKS.
— Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) January 16, 2020
You just got impeached for betraying the constitution. How’s it feel, #3?
— Nathaniel #CountryOverParty (@NewGopforUSA) January 16, 2020
You were impeached a month ago, idiot.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 16, 2020
"I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR EXTORTING A FOREIGN COUNTRY BY ILLEGALLY WITHHOLDING CONGRESSIONALLY APPROVED AID IN EXCHANGE FOR MADE-UP DIRT ON MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, AND THEN I TRIED AND FAILED TO COVER IT UP!"
Fixed it for ya…
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) January 16, 2020
You got impeached for Obstructing a Congressional investigation about how you used your office for your own political gain
— M. Boucher (@Tri_Boucher) January 16, 2020
Donald Trump is a bit slow
He was impeached on 18th December
— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 16, 2020
That's not why you got impeached.
You were impeached for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Try to keep up.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 16, 2020
Why don't you head to the Senate, testify, and explain that "perfect" phone call?
Coward-in-Chief
— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) January 16, 2020
If it’s so perfect why are you suppressing witnesses?
— Mr. Wednesday (@MrWednesday11) January 16, 2020
Trump can’t ‘ignore laws passed by Congress’: Legal experts agree with feds that Trump broke the law
After the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) declared that President Trump violated federal law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, the folks over at Law&Crime reached out to some legal experts to get their thoughts on the matter.
On Thursday, the GAO stated that faithful execution of the law "does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” adding that the Trump administration "withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted."
2020 Election
Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.
Lev Parnas’ lawyer releases video of Trump talking with Parnas — after president says he never spoke with him
President Donald Trump said in a press availability Thursday that he'd never spoken to Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas. It was less than one hour later that Paras' lawyer released a video showing the two men talking.
"I don't know him," says Pres Trump of Lev Parnas. Says he may have taken photos with him, "which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn't meet." Trump went on to say the Parnas allegations are "a big hoax." And he doesn't think he's ever spoken to Parnas.
Previously, Trump said that he never met Parnas until a trove of photos were released of the two men together at various different events over the years.