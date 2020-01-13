Bombshell report reveals 4 embassies under threat of ‘imminent’ attack were never told: CNN

According to a report from CNN, State Department officials tasked with US embassy security had no idea of any “imminent threats” to four specific US embassies — threats that were used by President Trump as justification for the targeted killing of Iranian general Qasem Suleimani.

According to CNN, the State Department sent out a warning to all US embassies before the strike occurred, but the warning was not directed at any specific embassy and did not warn of an “imminent” attack.

At an Ohio rally, Trump claimed that Suleimani “was actively planning new attacks,” and later said on Fox News that “four embassies” were targeted in the plot.

“But State Department officials remain in the dark about the specific nature of that threat, the sources said,” CNN’s Kylie Atwood reports. “These officials also say the State Department did not produce the analysis that US embassies in the Middle East faced an imminent threat, the legally required threshold to justify [Suleimani’s] killing.”

Speaking to CNN, former State Department officials say that although steps had been taken to increase security at embassies in recent months, no additional measures were taken that would have signified an ‘imminent threat” situation.

