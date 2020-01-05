Quantcast
Trump officials begged Iraq not to vote to kick soldiers out: report

2 hours ago

Iraq’s parliament voted to tell the United States military they had to leave Iraq after bombing Iranian targets in their country two weeks ago and after the decision to go after Iran.

According to Axios, President Donald Trump’s administration worked to try and persuade Iraqi officials not to force out the military, two officials and an Iraqi government official told the site.

“I think it would be inconvenient for us, but it would be catastrophic for Iraq,” a U.S. official familiar with the effort said. “It’s our concern that Iraq would take a short-term decision that would have catastrophic long-term implications for the country and its security.”

The resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament should expel U.S. troops, something Iran has sought for years. It’s unclear what Iraq would do if Americans refuse to leave.

“But it’s also, what would happen to them financially,” the U.S. official added, “if they allowed Iran to take advantage of their economy to such an extent that they would fall under the sanctions that are on Iran?”

Anyone caught doing business or trade with Iran are violations of sanctions.

“We don’t want to see that. We’re trying very hard to work to have that not happen,” the official explained.

Read the full report by Axios.


Trump doubles down on attacking cultural sites in Iran

16 mins ago

January 5, 2020

President Donald Trump threatened that the United States would bomb Iran cultural sites if they retaliated against the U.S. or allies. The comment came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "State of the Union," that the U.S. would not go against past norms.

“We’re going to do the things that are right and the things that are consistent with American lives,” said Pompeo. “If the Iranian leadership makes a bad decision, we hope that they won’t. But when they do, America will respond.”

CNN's Manu Raju tweeted about Trump's statements Sunday as he returned to Washington, D.C. after about a month on vacation at his Palm Beach golf club.

Anti-Putin activist says Russian government likely scared by Trump’s attack on Iran

38 mins ago

January 5, 2020

Bill Browder — the British businessman and anti-Vladimir Putin activist who has successfully pushed for sanctions on Russia for its human rights violations — spoke with Salon to analyze why Russian officials and media outlets are condemning President Donald Trump's decision to have a drone strike assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

"I think that more than anything, Putin is absolutely terrified by the assassination of Soleimani," Browder told Salon by email on Saturday. "If the US can go after a high-level military enemy from the air with drones and kill him, it means that the US can go after any of their political and military enemies in the same way. At some point, it could be Putin’s turn."

Ivanka and Trump Organization linked to Suleimani’s front company: New Yorker writer

1 hour ago

January 5, 2020

New Yorker writer Adam Davidson tweeted Sunday that when Iran leaders set up front companies to try and acquire weapons of mass destruction that the Trump Organization met with one of those front groups.

"One of Soleiman's chief goals was to acquire WMD missile systems that could threaten Israel and US installations," Davidson wrote on Twitter Sunday. "He assigned the job to his ally, Mohamed Bagher Ghalibaf. When sanctions began, the IRGC used front companies to handle WMD acquisition."

He explained that the Darvishi brothers, who served as chief deputies to Ghalibaf, set up one of the largest and most successful fake companies named Azarpassillo. The main partner was Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Ziya Mammadov, who sent his son to the United States to meet with the Trump Organization and other businesses.

