Trump plans to steal $7.2 billion more from the Pentagon — because Mexico won’t pay for his wall

7 mins ago

President Donald Trump intends to escalate his efforts to pay for his border wall without Congress authorizing the funds, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

During his campaign for president, Trump continuously promised that Mexico would pay for his wall. That promise has been unfilled, as Mexico has repeatedly said they would never pay for the wall, but Trump has insisted on building it anyway.

“President Trump is preparing to divert an additional $7.2 billion in Pentagon funding for border wall construction this year, five times what Congress authorized him to spend on the project in the 2020 budget,” The Post reported, citing “internal planning figures” the newspaper obtained.

“The Pentagon funds would be extracted, for the second year in a row, from military construction projects and counternarcotics funding. According to the plans, the funding would give the government enough money to complete approximately 885 miles of new fencing by Spring 2022, far more than the 509 miles the administration has slated for the U.S. border with Mexico,” the paper explained. “Trump took $2.5 billion from military counterdrug programs for border barrier construction in 2019, but this year his administration is planning to take significantly more — $3.5 billion. Trump administration officials also are planning to take $3.7 billion in military construction funding, slightly more than the $3.6 billion diverted in 2019.”

That would bring the total spent by U.S. taxpayers — not Mexico — to $18.4 billion.

State Department reverses ban on diplomats talking controversial group linked to Rudy Giuliani: report

37 mins ago

January 13, 2020

President Donald Trump's State Department has reversed a ban on diplomats meeting with a controversial overseas group linked to the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, according to a new report.

"At whiplash speed, the State Department is walking back an order barring American diplomats from meeting with controversial Iranian dissident groups—including one close with Trump World allies and previously designated as a terror group, the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK). The initial memo, greenlit by a career State Department employee, angered Congressional Iran hawks," The Daily Beast reported. "And the Department’s move to change its guidance has drawn cheers from them."

Trump administration backs down from designating China as a currency manipulator: report

50 mins ago

January 13, 2020

On Monday, Axios reported that President Donald Trump's Treasury Department will remove China from the list of countries designated as currency manipulators.

"China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

China was first added to the list of currency manipulators in August, after the yuan dropped below a 7-to-1 dollar ratio. The designation had apparent political motivations, as China did not meet all the typical standards of currency manipulation — but it tracked with Trump's long-standing public attacks on China's currency practices, and served to escalate trade tensions between the two nations.

