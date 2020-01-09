Trump politicized Suleimani assassination — and lied about Democrats — during campaign rally in Toledo

President Donald Trump politicized his assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani during a 2020 re-election campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio.

Trump attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — who he referred to as “Nervous Nancy” — during his speech.

Without offering any evidence, Trump argued that Pelosi would have leaked word of the attack to the “fake news” media.

“That’s a lot of corruption out there,” Trump said, pointing to the press corps.

He also attacked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Watch:

Trump attacks Democrats for not supporting his killing of Soleimani and then, as his fans shout out abuse, transitions into bashing the media. Ugly scenes. pic.twitter.com/pblhOiHXBE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020

"We've got him lined up Adam! You little pencil neck. He has the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it is loose." — Trump heaps abuse on Adam Schiff while mocking him for demanding congressional oversight of military strikes pic.twitter.com/nXyrw13r2C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020

"Oh, they have some bad ones here tonight. There are some really bad ones, some really sick ones." — Trump's smears of the assembled media are off the rails pic.twitter.com/TGSxpq9LZv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020

