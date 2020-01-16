Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a “baby” for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on “constitutional prayer in public schools,” Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.
Aaron Rupar, a reporter at Vox, posted a photo of the event on Twitter.
“Trump, like a big baby, has a map of the regions that voted for him in 2016 splayed out on his desk during the prayer event,” Rupar wrote.
His tweet was noticed by MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes, who added his own analysis as the father of three young children.
“It’s his blankie,” Hayes noted.
it's his blankie https://t.co/26MVChRr2f
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2020
2020 Election
Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.
2020 Election
Conservative pours cold water on Trump plan to appeal to black voters — then blames them for being ungrateful
In a column for the Wall Street Journal, conservative Daniel Henninger suggested that Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign would be wasting its time by trying to secure more votes from the black community before subtly suggesting African-Americans are ungrateful for all that president has done for them.
Henniger, who is white, wrote, "What if in November enough black Americans voted for Donald Trump to re-elect him into the presidency?
2020 Election
Could a woman defeat Donald Trump? What political science research says
U.S. presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren got into a fight this week. Warren reported that Sanders had, in a 2018 meeting, told her that he didn’t believe a woman could win over President Trump in the 2020 election. Sanders denied he said it.
But the two raised a question that many Americans may have asked. Can a woman win the upcoming presidential election?
Three women remain out of an original six in the Democratic primary for president: Sens. Warren and Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.