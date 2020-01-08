Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’

Published

3 mins ago

on

The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America’s assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photo shows Trump — arms crossed tightly — with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and — as many internet users noted — “a bunch old white guys.”

Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted the picture to Twitter.

Here is some of the commentary on the group of people advising Trump during a military crisis:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.

The photo shows Trump -- arms crossed tightly -- with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and -- as many internet users noted -- "a bunch old white guys."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rockets fired into Green Zone near US embassy in Baghdad: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

There are multiple reports of air raid sirens going off at the United States embassy in Baghdad. In videos, loud pops and explosions followed.

The information hasn't been confirmed by U.S. news outlets or by the White House. The action comes after two U.S. bases were bombed by Iran Tuesday night.

https://twitter.com/ChloeSalsameda/status/1215014877200125952

https://twitter.com/BarzanSadiq/status/1215015010805649410

https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1215014510223937536

https://twitter.com/janearraf/status/1215012514322358274

https://twitter.com/Imamofpeace/status/1215013420161884161

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Americans are paying an extra $3,000 because the rich won’t pay their taxes: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

A new report by the Taxpayer Advocate Service found that Americans are paying an extra $3,000 in taxes because of people who aren’t paying all they owe.

Bloomberg News reported on the findings showing that the surtax is largely due to the reduced funding for the IRS. As Congress cuts operational funds to the IRS, fewer agents are on hand to audit those who refuse to pay their taxes or come up with loopholes that seem suspicious.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image