Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’
The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America’s assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.
The photo shows Trump — arms crossed tightly — with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and — as many internet users noted — “a bunch old white guys.”
Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted the picture to Twitter.
WH releases photo of advisers around table with Trump last night in Situation Room for Iran attack.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 8, 2020
Here is some of the commentary on the group of people advising Trump during a military crisis:
A bunch of old white guys and a press secretary that refuses to do her job
— J.J. (@JJ_J0NE5) January 8, 2020
Mike Mike Mick Mark Mark Marc Bob Rob Steve Steph and Joe
— Jane Peterson (@Jpete008) January 8, 2020
That is so blindingly white
— Fluffers (@Fluffers17) January 8, 2020
All dudes and their female Fox News troll
— How scandinavian of me 🇺🇸🇳🇴 + 🇫🇮 (@L0Z4X) January 8, 2020
Quite a diverse group. One guy has taken his jacket off. Kellogg is wearing green. And there's a woman!
— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) January 8, 2020
And there is not one trustworthy person in the whole bunch.
— Marsha D. 🌊🇺🇲 *REMOVE45* Resistance 💪 (@angelnjacksmom2) January 8, 2020
Not a whole lot of diversity there.
— Holly Kurzman (@HollyKurzman) January 8, 2020
Sausage fest
— Sen. Clay Davis (@clay_sen) January 8, 2020
I wouldn't trust these guys to order dinner for me.
— Layton Porter (@LaytonTPorter) January 8, 2020
And eyes staring into the void.
— Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) January 8, 2020
And it's called The Situation Comedy Room.
— Andy Cooke♨️ (@rinseandspin) January 8, 2020
"What do you think they'll do Mark?"
"Me sir?
"No the other Mark."
"Me?"
"No forget it. How about you Mike?"
"You mean me?" https://t.co/D0RtEeX9fs
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 8, 2020