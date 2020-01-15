Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says actual billionaire Tom Steyer is running low on money

Published

15 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump had a bizarre take on the Democratic race following Tuesday night’s CNN debate.

Trump argued that billionaire Tom Steyer is “running low on cash” and “made his money from coal.”

Unlike Trump, who has claimed to be a billionaire without any evidence, Steyer is a real billionaire and there are no signs he is running low on cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, Forbes ran a story titled, “How Tom Steyer Made His $1.6 Billion Fortune.” The story did not mention the word “coal.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here are 3 winners and 4 losers from the Democratic debate

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, six of the leading Democratic candidates for president took the stage in a CNN primary debate — the last debate before the Iowa caucuses.

The stakes were particularly high as the top four candidates — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg — remain in a tight race for first place in Iowa. The Iowa results may have a significant role in shaping the course of the entire primary process.

Debates are meant to discuss issues important to political parties and their voters broadly, but elections themselves are fundamentally about winners and losers. So here’s my — necessarily subjective — assessment of who came out of the debate looking stronger and who came out looking weaker:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump says actual billionaire Tom Steyer is running low on money

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had a bizarre take on the Democratic race following Tuesday night's CNN debate.

Trump argued that billionaire Tom Steyer is "running low on cash" and "made his money from coal."

Unlike Trump, who has claimed to be a billionaire without any evidence, Steyer is a real billionaire and there are no signs he is running low on cash.

In July, Forbes ran a story titled, "How Tom Steyer Made His $1.6 Billion Fortune." The story did not mention the word "coal."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are 3 winners and 4 losers from the Democratic debate

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, six of the leading Democratic candidates for president took the stage in a CNN primary debate — the last debate before the Iowa caucuses.

The stakes were particularly high as the top four candidates — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg — remain in a tight race for first place in Iowa. The Iowa results may have a significant role in shaping the course of the entire primary process.

Debates are meant to discuss issues important to political parties and their voters broadly, but elections themselves are fundamentally about winners and losers. So here’s my — necessarily subjective — assessment of who came out of the debate looking stronger and who came out looking weaker:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image