Trump says actual billionaire Tom Steyer is running low on money

President Donald Trump had a bizarre take on the Democratic race following Tuesday night’s CNN debate.

Trump argued that billionaire Tom Steyer is “running low on cash” and “made his money from coal.”

Unlike Trump, who has claimed to be a billionaire without any evidence, Steyer is a real billionaire and there are no signs he is running low on cash.

In July, Forbes ran a story titled, “How Tom Steyer Made His $1.6 Billion Fortune.” The story did not mention the word “coal.”