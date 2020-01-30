Trump says Coronavirus outbreak will ‘have a very good ending for us’

President Donald Trump took addressed the outbreak of the Coronavirus while in Michigan where he delivered a speech on the new NAFTA trade deal. As part of the conversation, though it’s unclear what he meant by his comments.

According to Wall Street Journal reporter Alex Leary, Trump said that the United States has coronavirus “very well under control” and is working with China.

“We think it’s going to have a very good ending for us. That I can assure you,” Trump said.

The death rate was slated to surpass SARS on Thursday. According to the World Health Organization, it has officially been classified as a “global health emergency.”

It’s unclear what he means by a very good ending.

