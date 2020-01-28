Trump snubs Pelosi for signing ceremony of trade deal she helped him pass

On Tuesday, CNN’s Haley Byrd reported that President Donald Trump is not inviting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the president’s signature trade agreement that updates and modernizes the earlier NAFTA deal.

Major Democratic committee chairs who were instrumental in shaping the final resolution, including Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) were reportedly also not invited to the signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic votes were critical to the ultimate passage of USMCA, and also played a role in influencing the final, bipartisan details of the agreement.

The trade deal was passed in the House on the same day that the articles of impeachment for the Ukraine scheme were unveiled against the president.