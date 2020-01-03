Trump speaks regarding Suleimani: ‘We caught him in the act and terminated him’

President Donald J. Trump took to the podium Friday afternoon to discuss the surprise attack and killing on Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. Trump is currently traveling to Miami for the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition.

“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said, adding that “we take comfort in knowing his reign of terror is over.”

He added, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

In addition to Soleimani, the drone strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

