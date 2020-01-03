Trump speaks regarding Suleimani: ‘We caught him in the act and terminated him’
President Donald J. Trump took to the podium Friday afternoon to discuss the surprise attack and killing on Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. Trump is currently traveling to Miami for the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition.
“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said, adding that “we take comfort in knowing his reign of terror is over.”
He added, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”
In addition to Soleimani, the drone strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
Watch the video below.
Trump administration briefed Israel on the Suleimani attack before it briefed Congress: report
Speaking on Israel's Channel 13, journalist Barak Ravid said that the "United States informed Israel" about the operation in Iraq to kill Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Suleimani "a few days ago." Additionally, The Los Angeles Times reports that an "Israeli army officer with knowledge of Israeli military assessments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he did not have permission to speak to reporters," said that the attack that killed Suleimani “did not come as a surprise.”
Also noteworthy is a Friday tweet from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who revealed that he discussed the attack with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a means to "protect American lives."
Breaking Banner
Trump has been thinking of assassinating Qassim Suleimani for months: report
When he was running for president, Donald Trump had no clue who Qassim Suleimani was, but for months he has been thinking about assassinating the Iranian general, according to a new report.
"Last summer, as Iranian forces shot down an American drone, taunted oil tankers in the Gulf and threatened U.S. personnel in Iraq, President Donald Trump was presented with a series of options to respond," McClatchy reported Friday. "It was at this time that administration officials first began considering killing Iran’s top general, Qassem Suleimani, according to three sources familiar with the deliberations."
Breaking Banner
Pentagon officials say threats from Iranian military leader killed by Trump ‘did not appear to be imminent’: NYT
Some officials at the Department of Defense are throwing cold water on President Donald Trump and his administration's claims that the late Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani posed an imminent threat to American citizens.
The New York Times reports that these officials say they are unaware of any plots being hatched by Suleimani that were particularly noteworthy at the time of his death.