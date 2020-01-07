Quantcast
Trump starts his 2020 reelection bid in a historically big hole: FiveThirtyEight

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump enters 2020 as the most unpopular president to seek reelection since former President Gerald Ford.

According to a new analysis of opinion polls by FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich, Trump enters 2020 with an approval rating of just 42.6 percent, which is the lowest approval rating for an incumbent entering an election year since Ford entered 1976 with an approval rating of 39.3 percent.

Ford went on to lose his reelection bid to former President Jimmy Carter even though his approval rating had risen by election day to 43.6 percent, which is one point higher than where Trump stood at the start of the year.

This doesn’t mean Trump is doomed, however. Former President Barack Obama entered 2012 with a similarly uninspiring approval rating of just 45.7 percent, but saw it rise to 49.5 percent by election day.

“Trump’s current approval rating doesn’t sound a clear signal one way or the other on the question of his reelection — but it does maybe hint that he starts off the new year at a disadvantage,” Rakich concludes.

One interesting aspect that Rakich didn’t include in his analysis is Trump’s disapproval rating, which at the moment is higher than any other president at this point in their terms.

Looking at FiveThirtyEight’s historical charts, Trump’s current disapproval of 53 percent is higher than the disapproval rating either Ford or Obama ever reached in their first terms. What’s more, Trump’s disapproval rating has been above 50 percent after his first two months in office, which makes him unprecedentedly unpopular in modern times.

Pentagon staffer initially told Congress Iraq exit letter was fake: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a staffer at the Department of Defense initially told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that the letter regarding a U.S. exit from Iraq was "active disinformation" that had almost certainly been faked.

The letter, which had been sent to the Iraqi defense ministry by Marine two-star general William H. Seely III, stated that the United States would shortly be "repositioning forces ... for onward movement," seemingly a clear signal of full withdrawal from Iraq. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley subsequently told reporters that the letter was a "mistake" which should not have been released.

US forces on high alert as military braces for possible drone strikes from Iran: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

U.S. forces throughout the Middle East have been placed on high alert for possible drone strikes from Iran -- which has recently begun moving its own military equipment.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and troops and air-defense missile batteries have been warned against the threat of a retaliatory attack, reported CNN.

Forces had already been on high alert for several days, but that threat level was escalated Monday night, according to two U.S. officials.

