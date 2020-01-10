Trump supporters are ‘stuck in a bad relationship’: columnist reveals why it’s like they’re in a ‘cult’
In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times this Friday, Virginia Heffernan argues that while America has seen charlatans peddle lies to the public before in exchange for loyal followings, “at no time in history have so many Americans been drawn to what’s looking increasingly like a cult.”
According to Heffernan, Trump’s critics using the term “cult” to describe his following are not simply being hyperbolic.
“What the cult diagnosis may lack in scholarly rigor, it makes up for in explanatory power,” Heffernan writes. “When polled, far too many Republicans come across as having abandoned their commitment to libertarianism, family values or simple logic in favor of Trump worship.”
Heffernan describes the heartbreaking process when loved ones are swept up in a cult, saying that the phenomenon has a similar effect on people whose family members dive head-first into Trumpism, usually inspired by the “addictive comfort in the anger and paranoia” peddled by right-wing media.
“To see Trumpism as a cult is not to refuse to engage with its effects, the crimes committed in its name or the way it has awakened and emboldened the cruelest and most destructive beliefs and practices in the American playbook,” Heffernan contends. “Instead, the cult framework should relieve the pressure many of us feel to call Trumpites back to themselves, to keep arguing with them. They are stuck in a bad relationship with a controlling figure.”
Read her full piece over at The Los Angeles Times.
‘Rue David Bowie’: Rock legend to have street named after him in Paris
A Paris street will soon be named after the late British rock star David Bowie, a local mayor announced on Friday.
"There will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris," Jerome Coumet, mayor of the district told AFP.
The socialist mayor, a professed fan of Bowie who died in 2016, said a new road near the major Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would bear the name off the music megastar.
"The naming must be approved by the Paris council in February, something which Coumet said would normally happen without problems.
Bowie who created such enduring hits as "Heroes" and "Space Oddity", "had a strong link with the city of lights", he added
Assassination ‘was a Mar-a-Lago decision’: Here’s how generals could have blocked it if Trump had been in DC
The hostilities with Iran may have been averted if President Donald Trump had not been vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort, an expert on his Florida compound explained on MSNBC on Friday.
"Donald Trump goes down to Mar-a-Lago a lot -- especially during the winter," MSNBC anchor Katy Tur said. "As the owner, he's always been vetted as a rock star there, but my next guest now it's different, now he's being treated to something more akin to a God."
For analysis, Tur interviewed journalist Laurence Leamer, the author of the 2018 book Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace.