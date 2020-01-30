Trump supporters take to Twitter to defend saving the cows after bizarre Iowa speech

In a bizarre turn Thursday evening, President Donald Trump appeared to come out against beef, saying that Democrats want to kill cows.

It sent many to Twitter to mock the president for being anti-burger or anti-steak, but for many Trump supporters, the comment was lost on them and they began advocating the president’s new pro-cow policy.

One Trump supporter alluding to cow killing being a socialist-supported activity.

"They want to kill our cows."- #DerangedDonald regarding the socialist democrats. LMAO — Woutgorge-Annie-Merry Impeachmas!!! Peace on Earth (@woutgorge) January 31, 2020

Some progressives noticed the hilarity as well:

MAGA chuds: “THEY WANT TO TAKE AWAY OUR BURGERS!” Also MAGA chuds: “IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL TO KILL COWS!" https://t.co/a763bWlPkR — the big cow rememberer (@alexwarneke) January 31, 2020

Trump's newest speechwriter appears to be one of the cows that does billboards for @ChickfilA https://t.co/Zep4916MWR — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) January 31, 2020

You can see other MAGA supporters advocating for cows below:

Don't kill our cows, liberals, we need them for burgers. — SchlubLife (@nkozyra) January 31, 2020

If they want to kill our cows then should we kill their donkeys? — Boy toyoxoxox (@boytoyoxoxox) January 31, 2020

AOC wants to kill our cows … wipe out ethanol. The green new deal is insane and the President wants to save talking about it until 2 months before the election. The President is hilarious tonight. #TrumpRallyIowa — XOXO💋🇺🇸 (@6886XOXO) January 31, 2020

Woah! "They want to kill our cows…that means your next". @realDonaldTrump telling us the cold, hard truth! God bless you sir. — Selina 🇺🇸 (@Selinasyfy) January 31, 2020

😳😳😳

"They want to kill our cows……. that means your next????!!!

WAKE UP AMERICA!!! #WakeUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/pikbxKOUXz — I AmErica #TexasElf 🇺🇸🎅God's child ❤ (@ericarios73) January 31, 2020

Bloomburge called Trump a demagogue, well he's a frecken hypocrite , he buys his elections and will take away your big gulps , take away your cows and fossil fuels he'll tax companies to death and you'll be back to the same joblessness as under Obama , no thank you Bloomburge — joanne mulatz (@joannemulatz) January 30, 2020

You can watch a cow activism video below: