Trump tax cut gave $32 billion to big banks — and then he asked if bankers will say ‘thank you’

Published

1 min ago

on

A new Bloomberg News report revealed that large American banks scored $32 billion thanks to the tax cut that President Donald Trump and Republicans passed in 2017.

“Our focus is on helping the folks who work in the mailrooms and the machine shops of America,” Trump said in a rally that fall. “The plumbers, the carpenters, the cops, the teachers, the truck drivers, the pipe-fitters, the people that like me best.”

In fact, 60 percent of the tax cuts went to the top 20 percent of wage earners. The bottom 90 percent of workers make an average of $36,182 annually. The top 10 percent, by contrast, make over $118,400 each year.

“JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley posted earnings this week showing they saved $18 billion in 2019, more than the prior year, as their average effective tax rate fell to 18 percent from 20 percent. Bloomberg News calculated the haul by comparing the lower tax rates to what they paid before the law took effect, which averaged 30 percent,” according to Bloomberg.

Less than 24 hours ago, Trump met with JP Morgan CEO Mary Erodes.

“Will you say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President’ at least? Huh? I made a lot of bankers look very good,” he said.

Read the full report at Bloomberg.

