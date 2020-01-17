Trump tells Iran that political leaders must use precise language: ‘He should be very careful with his words’

President Donald Trump went after Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday.

For the first time in eight years, Khamenei led Friday prayers in Tehran, when he mocked “American clowns” in the Trump administration.

Trump took offense.

“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump said, using scare quotes around Khamenei’s title.

“Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering,” Trump said, apparently referring to the crippling sanctions he imposed.

“He should be very careful with his words!” Trump warned.

