Trump criticized for trying to discredit John Bolton in Twitter tantrum: ‘You should fire the moron who hired’ him
President Donald Trump is now trying to discredit his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, who has information on Trump so damning it could be the end of his presidency.
In a Twitter tantrum Trump attacked Bolton Wednesday morning, curiously not by name – presumably after reports said he had waived executive privilege previously by attacking Bolton.
For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020
….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020
It did not go well for the president, in large part because despite his war-mongering policies, Bolton is seen as tremendously credible by Republicans and Democrats alike.
But more so because, as so many point out, Trump hired him.
Trump has the worst hiring record of any president in history. He frequently hires incompetent people, dishonest people, and too many of them have ended up arrested, charged, convicted, and jailed.
As many on social media point out, Trump’s claim he only hires “the best people” is a total fraud.
But you hire only the best people!
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 29, 2020
— Marie-Caroline (@NoWay7790) January 29, 2020
mister president sir, you should fire the moron who hired John Bolton. he’s the real idiot
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 29, 2020
You made a highly unqualified guy a National Security Advisor?!? You see how that makes you a complete and total moron, yes?
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 29, 2020
23 Indictments
12 Criminal Convictions
2 Articles of Impeachment
71 Suppressed Documents
12 Suppressed Witnesses
As ignorant of the law that Donald Trump may appear to be, ignorance is no excuse in the eyes of the law, and Donald J. Trump is not above the law. #WednesdayWisdom
— (@fortismind) January 29, 2020
He could have been relegated to hiding your incriminating documents, refilling the office water cooler with Trump water, parking Seb Gorka’s Mustang, but no, you put him in charge of America’s security. Who would do this, indeed!
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 29, 2020
You have made a lot of bad choices in life. Everything you touch seems to die, one way or another. Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, General Flynn. Maybe it’s not just them. Maybe it is YOU. #ETTD
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 29, 2020
You picked the guy and now can’t way to throw him under the bus because everyone knows he’s telling the truth and you engaged in multiple felonies as part of your Ukraine caper via Parnas, Rudy, and Fruman.
But for the GOP being craven and complicit, you should be removed from WH
— lawhawk (@lawhawk) January 29, 2020
Notice how it’s always the same pic.twitter.com/8xVjckNLHc
— Marie-Caroline (@NoWay7790) January 29, 2020
Remember he only hire the the best people, Manafort, Flynn, Parnas, Giuliani, Cohen, Collins, Gates, Hunter, Patten, Nader, Zuberi & etc. Like a Mob Boss. He is still impeached & that’s FOREVER! You know Satan has his soul! pic.twitter.com/oCnbhouej8
— Skip Lee Whitney (@whitney_skip) January 29, 2020
Trump tries to discredit John Bolton in Twitter tantrum, gets destroyed: ‘You should fire the moron who hired’ him
President Donald Trump is now trying to discredit his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, who has information on Trump so damning it could be the end of his presidency.
In a Twitter tantrum Trump attacked Bolton Wednesday morning, curiously not by name – presumably after reports said he had waived executive privilege previously by attacking Bolton.
For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and..
GOP’s Doug Collins reveals Trump’s last line of defense: ‘No matter what happened the president did nothing wrong!’
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday admitted that literally nothing President Donald Trump may have done would justify removing him from office.
During an interview on "Fox & Friends," Collins said that Republican senators should reject hearing from witnesses in the president's impeachment trial because nothing those witnesses could say would change the fact that Trump shouldn't be impeached.
"I think at the end of the day, when they look at the total case, they look at how it was presented, and how badly it was done in the House, and how poorly these articles were drafted... witnesses are not going to help this!" he said. "No matter what happened, the president did nothing wrong!"
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani eager to testify against John Bolton: ‘If he shows his face I would say — You’re an atomic bomb’
Rudy Giuliani denied claims by former national security adviser John Bolton, and kept the door open to his own possible impeachment testimony.
The former New York City mayor said he was still President Donald Trump's personal attorney, but explained why he had not been added to his impeachment trial defense team, reported CBS News.
"Well, I am, but I can't participate in what goes on in the Congress, because I'm a possible witness," Giuliani said, adding that he's ready to testify if he got White House approval.