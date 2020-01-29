Trump criticized for trying to discredit John Bolton in Twitter tantrum: ‘You should fire the moron who hired’ him

President Donald Trump is now trying to discredit his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, who has information on Trump so damning it could be the end of his presidency.

In a Twitter tantrum Trump attacked Bolton Wednesday morning, curiously not by name – presumably after reports said he had waived executive privilege previously by attacking Bolton.

For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

It did not go well for the president, in large part because despite his war-mongering policies, Bolton is seen as tremendously credible by Republicans and Democrats alike.

But more so because, as so many point out, Trump hired him.

Trump has the worst hiring record of any president in history. He frequently hires incompetent people, dishonest people, and too many of them have ended up arrested, charged, convicted, and jailed.

As many on social media point out, Trump’s claim he only hires “the best people” is a total fraud.

But you hire only the best people! — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 29, 2020

mister president sir, you should fire the moron who hired John Bolton. he’s the real idiot — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 29, 2020

You made a highly unqualified guy a National Security Advisor?!? You see how that makes you a complete and total moron, yes? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 29, 2020

23 Indictments

12 Criminal Convictions

2 Articles of Impeachment

71 Suppressed Documents

12 Suppressed Witnesses As ignorant of the law that Donald Trump may appear to be, ignorance is no excuse in the eyes of the law, and Donald J. Trump is not above the law. #WednesdayWisdom — (@fortismind) January 29, 2020

He could have been relegated to hiding your incriminating documents, refilling the office water cooler with Trump water, parking Seb Gorka’s Mustang, but no, you put him in charge of America’s security. Who would do this, indeed! — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 29, 2020

You have made a lot of bad choices in life. Everything you touch seems to die, one way or another. Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, General Flynn. Maybe it’s not just them. Maybe it is YOU. #ETTD — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 29, 2020

You picked the guy and now can’t way to throw him under the bus because everyone knows he’s telling the truth and you engaged in multiple felonies as part of your Ukraine caper via Parnas, Rudy, and Fruman.

But for the GOP being craven and complicit, you should be removed from WH — lawhawk (@lawhawk) January 29, 2020

Notice how it’s always the same pic.twitter.com/8xVjckNLHc — Marie-Caroline (@NoWay7790) January 29, 2020

