Trump tweets Iran will ‘never have a nuclear weapon’
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, amid mounting tension over the US killing of a top Iranian commander.
Writing in all-caps, the US leader tweeted: “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”
The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.
Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama. Last year, Iran resumed uranium enrichment, reporting a tenfold increase in production.
Tensions between the two countries spiked last week when a US drone strike in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.
While Iran has threatened retaliation for the killing, Trump has warned that the US will strike “very hard and very fast” at as many as 52 Iranian targets if the Islamic republic does attack US personnel or assets.
Huge crowds turned out Monday in Iran for the 62-year-old commander’s funeral, while in neighboring Iraq, parliament has voted to expel some 5,200 US troops stationed in the country.
Trump’s tweet did not add any details about steps he was considering to prevent Iran from reviving its nuclear program. Iran has always denied any military dimension to its nuclear project.
Defense Secretary’s chief of staff leaving Pentagon amid escalating tensions with Iran
The Defense Secretary's chief of staff is leaving the Pentagon.
Eric Chewning, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, will step down at the end of the month, the latest in a series of high-profile civilians to leave the department, reported Politico.
He will be replaced by Jen Stewart, the top Republican staffer on the House Armed Services Committee, according to the Pentagon.
Stewart previously served as a top adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
‘You’re not a dictator’: Nancy Pelosi announces vote to limit Trump’s war powers
Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats decrying Trump’s ordered killing of a top Iranian general as a “provocative and disproportionate” attack.
“As members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe,” Pelosi said. “For this reason, we are concerned that the administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’ war powers granted to it by the Constitution.”
Former Trump envoy: Threat to attack Iranian cultural sites is ‘not only unacceptable,’ but also ‘unAmerican’
One of the international rules governing military actions is that cultural sites are off limits when it comes to attacks and airstrikes. President Donald Trump, however, has threatened to attack Iranian cultural sites, and foreign affairs expert Brett McGurk is calling him out for it.
McGurk, a lecturer at Stanford University and a former Trump envoy to the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, tweeted, “Trump’s comments tonight regarding Iran and Iraq are not only unacceptable, they’re unAmerican.” McGurk went on to explain, “American military forces adhere to international law. They don’t attack cultural sites. And they’re not mercenaries.”