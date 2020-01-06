Quantcast
Trump was ‘concerned’ about the accidental military letter — and demanded it be ‘cleaned up’: report

17 mins ago

On Monday, CNN’s Zachary Cohen reported that President Donald Trump was “concerned” about the accidental letter on U.S. troops in Iraq, and demanded that White House aides see that it was “cleaned up”:

The letter, bearing the name of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, stated that U.S. troops would be removed from Iraq. Pentagon officials have subsequently announced that the letter was a mistake, that was in the drafting process and had not been intended for release.


‘The Republican Party is going to own this’: Former GOP chair tells his party to ‘be careful’ on Iran

2 mins ago

January 6, 2020

Former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele warned his own party that they should be careful about their blind allegiance to President Donald Trump when it comes to military actions against Iran.

In a Washington Post interview, Steele cautioned the GOP to think twice before they willingly volunteer to carry another albatross of war.

"The Republican Party is going to own this and they need to be careful. You can cheerlead the president, but do you really know what he wants to do here, in the middle of a 17-year narrative, and how it’ll play out? No, you don’t," he said.

Oklahoma Baptist Health executive arrested on charges of domestic assault: report

50 mins ago

January 6, 2020

On Monday, ABC News 40/29 reported that Brandon Bullard, the chief operating officer of Baptist Health in Fort Smith, Oklahoma, has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery.

According to the report, Bullard's wife summoned Pocola police at 2:30 am on Saturday, reporting that "her husband was intoxicated and was shoving her." Bullard reportedly "grabbed her by her upper arms and shoved her backward, causing her shoulder to collide with the door opening inside their home."

Bullard's wife recorded the incident on her phone and told police that it had happened in the past.

