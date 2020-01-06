Trump was ‘concerned’ about the accidental military letter — and demanded it be ‘cleaned up’: report
On Monday, CNN’s Zachary Cohen reported that President Donald Trump was “concerned” about the accidental letter on U.S. troops in Iraq, and demanded that White House aides see that it was “cleaned up”:
A White House official told CNN's @Acosta Trump was "concerned" about the mistake. The President asked aides about the letter & "wanted it cleaned up," the official said.https://t.co/dX5whEMJb8
— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) January 7, 2020
The letter, bearing the name of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, stated that U.S. troops would be removed from Iraq. Pentagon officials have subsequently announced that the letter was a mistake, that was in the drafting process and had not been intended for release.
