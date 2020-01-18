Quantcast
Trump whines about ‘demeaning and belittling’ new book titled ‘A Very Stable Genius’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists on Saturday after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.

Trump lashed out at Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig for their highly-anticipated new book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, which will be released on Tuesday.

The two were on The Washington Post team that won a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Trump administration.

“Another Fake Book by two third rate Washington Post reporters, has already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country, at a record clip,” Trump claimed, without offering any evidence.

“Thank you!” he bizarrely added.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was also thinking about the book on Saturday.

“Omg. The excerpts thus far are only the tip of the iceberg. Everyone should read,” he counseled.

